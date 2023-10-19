Ardian strengthens its commitment to Dedalus, driving the next phase of growth with a new investment and the appointment of a new Group CEO

Ardian is fully committed to supporting Dedalus throughout its next period of growth, in which it aims to serve its clients and deliver its mission of improving healthcare for over 500 million patients globally. - Marco Bellini Post this

As part of this growth plan, Alberto Calcagno, former CEO of Italian ICT company Fastweb, which has seen significant constant growth over the past 10 years, has been appointed as new CEO, effective from October 18.

Andrea Fiumicelli, who has managed Dedalus over the last few years and contributed significantly to the company's further development through several strategic M&A deals, has been appointed Chairman.

"Ardian is fully committed to supporting Dedalus throughout its next period of growth, in which it aims to serve its clients and deliver its mission of improving healthcare for over 500 million patients globally. Ardian and I want to thank Giorgio Moretti for his vision and execution since our initial investment".

MARCO BELLINO , MANAGING DIRECTOR, ARDIAN BUYOUT

"After a long journey that began in Florence 40 years ago, the time has come for Dedalus to expand. This agreement will help the company to further invest in innovation, in line with our mission. Alberto Calcagno will bring strong skills and new energy to the Group's operations and future strategic development. I will remain a shareholder in Dedalus, together with my longtime partner Three Hills, fully supporting the new CEO and the company's project".

GIORGIO MORETTI , FOUNDER, DEDALUS

"I am very happy to join Dedalus to drive its ambitious growth plans. Today, the healthcare software industry is privileged to have the responsibility of leading on critical digital transformation to improve the well-being of millions of patients. Dedalus' mission is to accelerate and deliver this change as soon as possible".

ALBERTO CALCAGNO , NEW CEO, DEDALUS

"In the last four years we have successfully re-designed our software portfolio and established sales and delivery operations in 25 countries. This new governance structure strengthens our commitment to our mission and future clients. We aim to deliver faster innovation and high-quality services, be the best employer in the sector and serve our shareholders' ambitions".

ANDREA FIUMICELLI, NEW CHAIRMAN, DEDALUS

Ardian has invested in Dedalus in several stages since 2016, supporting a strong M&A strategy which has seen the Company become a pan-European leader in its sector.

