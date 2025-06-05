Ardoq and Lucid Software Announce Integration to Bring Enterprise Architecture to Life

New integration connects living data with visual collaboration, helping teams align, communicate, and move from concept to execution with confidence

OSLO, Norway, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ardoq, the SaaS company reinventing how enterprise architecture drives business change, today announced a strategic integration with Lucidchart, the intelligent diagramming application from Lucid Software. The new integration allows architecture teams to generate and collaborate on diagrams connected to live architecture context in Ardoq, helping bridge the gap between design, strategy, and execution.

This integration provides enterprise and solution architects with a powerful way to model future states, align stakeholders, and tell the story of architecture through diagrams that remain grounded in real data.

"Most tools stop at visualization. What sets this integration apart is the ability to go from concept to execution, all in a shared, connected system," said Erik Bakstad, CEO of Ardoq. "Teams can now visualize change, understand dependencies, and confidently execute on future states using data that stays aligned from start to finish."

Solving the Visual Disconnect in EA

Enterprise and solution architects often work with disconnected tools, creating a disconnect between data, diagrams, and delivery. Diagrams live in silos, quickly fall out of sync, and fail to reflect the complexity of real systems. Meanwhile, project execution teams lack visibility into the architecture context.

The Ardoq & Lucidchart integration addresses these challenges by enabling teams to:

Visualize from a central source of truth: Bring Ardoq data into Lucidchart diagrams without manual mapping

Work together, wherever they are: Enable architects, designers, and delivery teams to collaborate in the tools they already use

Share diagrams that stay connected: Lucidchart diagrams anchored in Ardoq components so that any changes in the diagram are visible wherever they are embedded, without altering the underlying source data

"The integration allows us to meet our colleagues where they work," said Ian Stendera, Chief Product Officer at Ardoq. "Not all Lucidchart users are Ardoq users, and vice versa. This bridges that gap, allowing architecture and delivery teams to collaborate in real-time using visuals that stay tied to the architecture model."

Importantly, while diagrams are linked to live architecture components, changes made within a Lucidchart diagram do not automatically alter the core data model in Ardoq. This safeguards architectural integrity and supports strong data governance practices.

Built for Flexibility in Communication

Organizations vary in how they communicate architecture insights, and no single visualization model fits every team's culture. By integrating Ardoq data directly into Lucidchart, teams can leverage Lucidchart's powerful diagramming capabilities to tailor architecture visuals to fit their organization's unique communication styles and decision-making processes.

"We know that every organization presents architecture differently," said Dan Lawyer, Chief Product Officer at Lucid Software. "With this integration, teams can use Lucidchart's flexible canvas to curate the right data and bring it to life visually, whether that means building detailed system diagrams or crafting high-level transformation roadmaps that resonate with stakeholders."

Beyond visualization, this integration supports round-trip collaboration. Teams can design solutions in Lucidchart, then import those diagrams into Ardoq's Scenarios feature to explore the impact of change. This enables informed and confident planning without affecting live architectural views.

Future enhancements will introduce bidirectional design workflows, allowing users to bring visual context from Lucidchart back into Ardoq in a structured, controlled way with approval and merge logic.

The integration is purpose-built for the diverse needs of digital transformation teams:

Enterprise Architects can model and communicate change using visuals tied to live architecture data

Solution Architects can design flows and integrations rapidly, with confidence in the underlying systems

Project Managers can bring architectural visuals into delivery conversations, presentations, and dashboards

IT Operations and Governance Teams benefit from stronger alignment and reduced duplication across design artifacts

Availability

The Ardoq and Lucidchart integration is now available via the Lucid Marketplace. A live demo and launch event will be held on Thursday, June 5, 2025; registration is open at: http://www.ardoq.com/events/enterprise-architecture-jumpstart-2025

About Ardoq

Ardoq is a cloud-native SaaS platform for Enterprise Architecture and business transformation. The undisputed leader in Enterprise Architecture, Ardoq empowers EAs, leaders, and enterprise stakeholders to execute their strategy, strengthen their decision-making process, and leverage new technologies faster. Ardoq was founded in 2013 and has offices in New York, London, Oslo, and Copenhagen. Trusted by leading global brands, Ardoq's 400+ customers come from around the globe and span various industries, including companies such as British Telecom, MUFG, Carlsberg Group, and ExxonMobil. Learn more at ardoq.com.

About Lucid Software

Lucid Software is the leader in visual collaboration and work acceleration, helping teams see and build the future by turning ideas into reality. Its products include the Visual Collaboration Suite (Lucidchart and Lucidspark) and airfocus. The Visual Collaboration Suite, combined with powerful accelerators for Agile, cloud, and process transformation, empowers organizations to streamline work, foster alignment, and drive business transformation at scale. airfocus, an AI-powered product management and roadmapping platform, extends these capabilities by helping teams prioritize work, define product strategy, and align execution with business goals. The most used visual collaboration platform by the Fortune 500, Lucid's solutions are trusted by more than 100 million users across enterprises worldwide—including Google, GE, and NBC Universal. Lucid partners with leaders such as Google, Atlassian, and Microsoft, and has received numerous awards for its products, growth, and workplace culture. Learn more at lucid.co.

