Ardoq Appoints Seasoned EA SaaS Leader Brian Zeman as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Dynamic, Data-Driven Enterprise Architecture Growth

Zeman joins the leading SaaS platform for Enterprise Architecture to lead global revenue operations

NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ardoq, the leading SaaS platform for Enterprise Architecture, has appointed Brian Zeman as Chief Revenue Officer to accelerate global growth and lead expansion efforts in the Americas. CEO Erik Bakstad noted "Brian's track record of success in scaling SaaS businesses, combined with his deep domain expertise, makes him an exceptional addition to our leadership team."

The Norwegian-based SaaS company continues to strengthen its leadership team with the appointment of Brian Zeman as Chief Revenue Officer, effective April 1st. With over 400 customers globally across various industries, including British Telecom, Carlsberg Group, MUFG, and ExxonMobil, Ardoq has firmly established itself as the independent leader in Enterprise Architecture (EA), offering a cloud-native platform that enables organizations to execute their business transformation strategies effectively.

A Smarter Way To EA: Intelligent, Connected, Data-Driven Architecture

Zeman will lead Ardoq's global revenue operations with a particular focus on accelerating growth in the Americas market. His responsibilities will include overseeing Sales & Business Development, Partners & Alliances, Solution Engineering, Revenue Operations, and Revenue Enablement teams globally. He will report directly to CEO Erik Bakstad and serve as a key member of the executive management team.

"Brian brings a wealth of experience in scaling high-growth SaaS companies and has a proven track record of driving consistent, exceptional results," said Erik Bakstad, CEO and Co-founder of Ardoq. "His strategic approach to leveraging data for assessing market opportunities and optimizing operations aligns perfectly with our data-driven culture. As organizations worldwide increasingly recognize the strategic value of Enterprise Architecture in driving business transformation, Brian's leadership will be instrumental in our next phase of growth."

Strategic SaaS Leadership for Global Expansion

Zeman joins Ardoq from LeanIX, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer and President of the Americas, contributing to the company's successful growth trajectory that culminated in its acquisition by SAP. His extensive leadership background spans over twenty years across various domains, including Sales and Marketing, Consulting, Professional Services, Customer Success, Finance, People, and Product Operations. Prior to LeanIX, he held executive positions at technology companies, including NS1 (acquired by IBM), Prevalent (Acquired by Mitratech), SevOne (acquired by Turbonomic), and RSA (the Security Division of Dell EMC).

"I'm thrilled to join Ardoq at such a pivotal time for both the company and the Enterprise Architecture market," said Zeman. "As organizations tackle increasing complexity in their digital landscapes, there's a clear shift toward more strategic, business-centric EA approaches. Ardoq's innovative, data-driven platform is uniquely positioned to help businesses transform effectively by connecting data, visualizing dependencies, and keeping architecture up-to-date. The company's commitment to customer success and its dynamic, collaborative culture were major factors in my decision to join the team."

Unlocking Business Strategy with Data-Driven EA

The appointment comes at a time when Enterprise Architecture is rapidly evolving from a traditionally technical discipline to a strategic business function. According to Gartner's 2025 Enterprise Architecture Operating Model Primer, "As CIOs focus on technology risk and modernization and CEOs stress digital growth, heads of EA must enhance EA performance. They must build and adapt their functions to define and realize future-state architectures aligned to CIO priorities and enterprise goals, delivering value to the organization."

Ardoq's platform addresses these evolving needs by helping organizations move beyond static diagrams and outdated spreadsheets, enabling them to make faster, data-backed decisions. The company's intelligent and connected Enterprise Architecture platform connects data, visualizes dependencies, and keeps architecture up-to-date, ensuring organizations can effectively execute their business transformation strategies in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Delivering Measurable Business Impact

With rising economic pressures - exacerbated by newly-introduced tariffs and global market uncertainty - organizations are under renewed scrutiny to optimize costs and drive operational efficiency. Ardoq customers consistently achieve significant business outcomes through the platform's data-driven approach. Organizations typically reduce application portfolios by up to 29%, uncovering undocumented apps and eliminating redundant systems. This translates to substantial cost savings—with customers reporting $800K saved in the first year by retiring unnecessary applications and up to $1.3M in reduced technical debt annually. As one customer, Heidi Mattison, CTO of Cabinetworks Group noted, "Ardoq helped us visualize everything and hit the market faster."

As a 4x Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Architecture Tools, Ardoq continues to be recognized for excellence with a 4.7/5 G2 user rating, Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice 2024 award, and 99% CSAT score. The company has also been named a Spring 2025 G2 leader across multiple categories including Best Support, Easiest To Do Business With, High Performer, and Momentum Leader.

Zeman's expertise in scaling both early-stage ventures and large global organizations across various operating models will be invaluable as Ardoq continues to expand its global footprint from its offices in New York, London, Oslo, and Copenhagen.

About Ardoq

Ardoq (http://www.ardoq.com) is a cloud-native SaaS platform for Enterprise Architecture and business transformation. The undisputed leader in Enterprise Architecture, Ardoq empowers EAs, leaders, and enterprise stakeholders to execute their strategy, strengthen their decision-making process, and leverage new technologies faster. Ardoq was founded in 2013 and has offices in New York, London, Oslo, and Copenhagen. Trusted by leading global brands, Ardoq's 400+ customers come from around the globe and span various industries, including companies such as British Telecom, MUFG, Carlsberg Group, and ExxonMobil.

Media Contact

Olivia Martin, Ardoq, 508 361 5518, [email protected], https://www.ardoq.com/

SOURCE Ardoq