Ardoq Expands Global Partner Ecosystem as Partners Drive Over 50% of Revenue

New partnerships and innovative solutions underscore Ardoq's accelerating growth through strategic collaboration

OSLO, Norway, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ardoq, the leading SaaS platform for dynamic enterprise architecture and transformation, today announced significant growth in its global partner ecosystem, with partner revenue now contributing to half of new business. This momentum reflects Ardoq's strategic investment in partnerships that enable customers to unlock the full value of enterprise architecture in driving business agility.

Over the past six months, Ardoq has expanded its partner ecosystem to over 140 global and regional partners, welcoming new collaborators across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, including Deloitte, BIP Consulting and Ortecha alongside the deepening relationships with Slalom, EY and Celonis. These partners bring a diverse mix of capabilities and deep domain expertise in enterprise transformation, cloud modernization, operational resilience, and enterprise architecture—complementing Ardoq's mission to help organizations visualize, understand, and navigate complexity at scale.

"We're seeing a clear shift: partners are not just opening doors, they're delivering transformation," said Angela Sanfilippo, VP of Global Partners and Alliances at Ardoq. "By investing in deep enablement and shared go-to-market initiatives, we've built a foundation where partners succeed because they can demonstrate impact, fast."

Ardoq's partner momentum isn't just about expansion, it's about innovation and enabling partners to develop their own solution accelerators. Recent examples include:

Complex Solution Architecture (Slalom)

Sustainable Enterprise Architecture Toolkit (Deloitte)

Design Principle Impact Assessment (Deloitte)

Current state/future state assessment and IT roadmap (EY)

Data Architecture Framework (Ortecha)

Municipality Capability Planning Model (Atea Sweden)

"Our partnership with Ardoq affords us a platform for codifying our transformative engagements through the lens of Enterprise Architecture concepts to drive speed, quality and cost efficiency as we deliver awesome outcomes for our clients," said Mark Holt, Leader of Enterprise Architecture and System Integration, Americas, Slalom Consulting. "By building with Ardoq, we're able to accelerate delivery, embed architecture into every phase of transformation, and differentiate through scalable, insight-driven solutions."

In addition to partner-led delivery and consulting, Ardoq has deepened its ecosystem through strategic alliances with complementary technology providers. A recent example is Ardoq's partnership with Lucidchart, the intelligent diagramming platform.

The integration connects live Ardoq data into Lucidchart's collaborative canvas, enabling real-time architecture visuals that align business and technology teams. By embedding architecture into collaborative workflows, the partnership helps enterprises bridge the gap between insight and action.

"This alliance brings architecture out of the silo and into strategic planning conversations," added Sanfilippo. "It's a great example of how we're combining data, delivery, and design to create value."

Ardoq's investment in its partner ecosystem has also matured significantly in 2025, introducing improved partner incentives that allow partners exclusive access to deliver on Ardoq via trial instances, accelerating project delivery and improving client outcomes. Later this year, Ardoq will be launching a revamped partner certification program, improved partner onboarding process, go-to-market toolkits, co-branded field programs and innovation workshops to help partners grow their revenue.

This momentum underscores Ardoq's belief that enterprise architecture is no longer a back-office discipline; it's a strategic capability. In today's environment of accelerated change, it's clear that delivering this capability at scale requires the strength of a connected partner ecosystem.

About Ardoq

Ardoq is the dynamic enterprise architecture platform helping organizations confidently deliver change. With real-time modeling, collaborative planning, and AI-powered insights, Ardoq enables leaders to align strategy and execution, reduce complexity, and drive transformation. Headquartered in Oslo, with offices in New York, London, and Copenhagen, Ardoq supports global customers across industries.

