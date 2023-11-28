Are Regulators Driving or Impeding Innovation in Clinical Trials? Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Internal quality assurance (QA) and regulatory teams can be a hold-up when they rely on historical practices and personal preference rather than current regulatory guidance in assessing the feasibility and risks of implementing new and innovative solutions to clinical trial challenges Post this

Internal quality assurance (QA) and regulatory teams can be a hold-up when they rely on historical practices and personal preference rather than current regulatory guidance in assessing the feasibility and risks of implementing new and innovative solutions to clinical trial challenges. It's time for sponsors, contract research organizations (CROs) and technology vendors to step up and join the evolution of clinical data management to data science — a strategic discipline enabling the execution of complex protocol designs in a patient-centric, data-driven and risk-based approach to ensuring subject protection as well as the validity of trial results.

This webinar will also include a real-life example of how CRIO used direct communication with regulators to resolve questions about the implementation of single sign-on (SSO) with electronic signatures — an area where previous regulatory guidance was ambiguous and predated the current infrastructure of SSO. Through these interactions, CRIO was able to achieve a path forward that is compliant, innovative and meets the needs of their clients.

Join this webinar to gain insights into how regulators encourage clinical trial innovation, methods for assessing compliance implications of new technologies and available technologies to improve data quality and reduce site and patient burdens.

Join Jonathan Andrus, President & COO, CRIO, for the live webinar on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 11 am EST (4 pm GMT/UK).

