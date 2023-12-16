Are you a Jolly Gingerbread or the Ghost of Christmas Spirit?: The psychometricians at Queendom.com released the Holiday Personality Test

Our Holiday Personality Test is meant to be just for fun, but it can also offer interesting insights into your personality and the personality of your guests. Post this

"The holidays are a bit of a mixed bag. It's great to be able to enjoy a good meal and good conversation with family and friends that you might not see all the time, but it can be really stressful as well, whether you're the host or a guest," explains Dr. Ilona Jerabek, president of Queendom. "So, we decided to put together a personality test based on different types of introverts and extroverts and how they are likely to behave during holiday celebrations. The report also offers tips on how to best conduct yourself during holiday get-togethers, based on your personality type."

"It takes a lot of finesse to navigate holiday get-togethers, and it can be a really draining time, especially for more introverted people," continues Dr. Jerabek. "Extroverts, on the other hand, will love the social aspect, but being sociable doesn't necessarily mean that a person has good social skills. Our Holiday Personality Test is meant to be just for fun, but it can also offer interesting insights into your personality and the personalities of your guests."

Here are the holiday personality types that the test developers at Queendom identified in the general population:

GHOST OF CHRISTMAS SPIRIT (13% OF THE POPULATION)

Conversation style and demeanor:

> Will only speak if spoken to and will keep their answers short.

> Will only engage in small talk at best, nothing personal.

> Can appear standoffish, aloof, grouchy, bored, detached, or indifferent.

ELF ON A SHELF (15% OF THE POPULATION)

Conversation style and demeanor:

> Won't strike up conversations but will speak if spoken to. More comfortable listening than speaking, but will be extremely attentive and will show interest in what you have to say.

> Unlikely to participate in activities but enjoy watching others have fun.

> Tend to be warm and kind, with good emotional control.

SECRET SANTA (8% OF THE POPULATION)

Conversation style and demeanor:

> Introverts with extroverted tendencies, also known as ambiverts. They are keen on participating in some social activities and are very interactive in smaller groups, but might be slightly subdued in larger gatherings. Won't call attention to themselves but can hold people's attention.

> Good social skills. Equally good conversationalists and listeners.

> Tend to be friendly, calm, confident, and assertive.

JOLLY GINGERBREAD (27% OF THE POPULATION)

Conversation style and demeanor:

> Talkative, but also good listeners.

> When they engage someone in conversation, they make the person feel heard.

> Tend to be kind, friendly, attentive, welcoming, and empathetic.

BABBLING BLITZEN (30% OF THE POPULATION)

Conversation style and demeanor of this type:

> Love to talk to everyone and anyone about anything.

> May not be very good at picking up on social cues, so they could overlook signs that their listener is confused, bored, or has had enough chitchat.

> Tend to be very friendly, gregarious, charming, energetic, and approachable, although they will likely approach you first.

FROSTY THE SHOWMAN (7% OF THE POPULATION)

Conversation style and demeanor:

> Love to be a part of every conversation and may insert themselves into a discussion, even if they don't know much about the topic.

> Likely to be the loudest person in the room. Talk more than they listen. Take up a lot of space in conversations; take control of the topics, tone, and pace.

> Can appear bold, cocky, superior, pushy, nosy, or boisterous.

What is your holiday personality type? Check out the Holiday Personality Test at: https://www.queendom.com/tests/access_page/index.htm?idRegTest=4211

To learn more about psychological testing, download this free eBook: http://hrtests.archprofile.com/personality-tests-in-hr

About Queendom

Queendom.com originally appeared on the internet scene in 1996. Since its inception, it has become a pre-eminent provider of personality, IQ, health, career, and attitude tests. Queendom's staff is comprised of a dedicated team of psychologists, test developers, researchers, statisticians, writers, and artificial intelligence experts.

Media Contact

Ilona Jerabek, Ph.D., PsychTests AIM Inc, 5147453189, [email protected], https://testyourself.psychtests.com/

SOURCE PsychTests AIM Inc