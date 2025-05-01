Are you confused, unfulfilled, and afraid to change your life?

Armed with a violin, an unfinished screenplay, and an old boat, the author risked a six-month sabbatical in a small island community in the Pacific Northwest and started looking for answers. Post this

Author Eric Blaser was in a job he used to love, so why did he start to feel as if it was sucking the life out of him? What was this growing sense that there must be more, much more? Armed with a violin, an unfinished screenplay, and an old boat, he risked a six-month sabbatical in a small island community in the Pacific Northwest and started looking for answers.

Nothing went as planned.

He found the courage to explore his life and discovered a remarkable gift, which he shares in The Pathless Path. Eric reveals his story and insights, showing you how to break through confusion and fear to find clarity and inner peace.

You'll discover how to:

Take the first step—commitment

Practice listening for and trusting your inner voice

Reconnect to the healing power of nature

Clarify and prioritize your values

Recognize the new fulfilling life and career that are waiting for you

Join Eric on a journey of self-discovery, one in which the path discovers you in the next chapter of life.

If you are ready for a life that is truly your own—unconventional, grounded in freedom, and designed moment to moment—this book is for you.

—Dr. Kymn Harvin, International Bestselling Author

The Soul of America Speaks: Wisdom for Healing and Moving Forward

Eric A. Blaser is an inspiring life coach and author with a background in horticulture. As a garden coach, he's helped hundreds of people co-create their dream gardens. His passion is encouraging people to overcome obstacles and find clarity and purpose in life. Connect with him at EricBlaser.com

Media Contact

Karen Everett, Capucia LLC, 1 (443) 356-6367, [email protected]

SOURCE Capucia LLC