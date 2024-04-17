Are You Ready for EHR eSource in Clinical Trials? Lessons From the Field, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn from real-world trials to understand the practical implications, benefits and challenges of eSource integration. Attendees will master the complexities of navigating site readiness by effectively engaging stakeholders and streamlining processes. The featured speakers will share essential criteria for evaluating readiness across technology, skills and training and data and standards mapping. Attendees will also explore how scaling eSource impacts trial efficiency and accuracy, positioning organizations at the forefront of clinical research excellence.
TORONTO, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In this webinar, the expert panel will present and discuss their real-world experiences in electronic health records (EHR) to electronic data capture (EDC) eSource integration in large-scale clinical trials. The attendees will gain insights into the modalities and realities of eSource, its impact on trial speed and accuracy and how to assess and ensure site and stakeholder readiness.
This webinar will help attendees acquire knowledge and tools needed to embrace eSource integration with confidence. Specifically, they will gain insights into:
- First-hand accounts of successful trials that have harnessed the power of eSource and learn how these lessons can be applied for improved trial outcomes
- Navigating the complexities of site readiness with expert guidance on engaging stakeholders, streamlining processes and ensuring smooth implementation of eSource integration
- Evaluating readiness across crucial aspects such as technology, skills and training, contracting and data and standards mapping
- Transformative potential of scaling eSource adoption across diverse tech environments and global partnerships to shape the future of clinical research
Register for this webinar today to prepare for electronic health records to electronic data capture eSource integration in clinical trials.
Join Dr. Michael Hogarth, MD, FACP, FACMI; Professor, Division of Biomedical Informatics, Dept of Medicine UC PI, California Integrated Vital Records System; Clinical Research Information Officer, UCSD; Adam Asare, Chief Data Officer, QuantumLeap Healthcare Collaborative; and Cal Collins, Co-Founder and CEO, OpenClinica, for the live webinar on Friday, May 3, 2024, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Are You Ready for EHR eSource in Clinical Trials? Lessons From the Field.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article