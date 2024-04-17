Are You Ready for EHR eSource in Clinical Trials? Lessons From the Field, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn from real-world trials to understand the practical implications, benefits and challenges of eSource integration. Attendees will master the complexities of navigating site readiness by effectively engaging stakeholders and streamlining processes. The featured speakers will share essential criteria for evaluating readiness across technology, skills and training and data and standards mapping. Attendees will also explore how scaling eSource impacts trial efficiency and accuracy, positioning organizations at the forefront of clinical research excellence.

TORONTO, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In this webinar, the expert panel will present and discuss their real-world experiences in electronic health records (EHR) to electronic data capture (EDC) eSource integration in large-scale clinical trials. The attendees will gain insights into the modalities and realities of eSource, its impact on trial speed and accuracy and how to assess and ensure site and stakeholder readiness.

This webinar will help attendees acquire knowledge and tools needed to embrace eSource integration with confidence. Specifically, they will gain insights into: