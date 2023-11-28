Are you thinking your way into depression? Six habits that can lead to or exacerbate depressive symptoms

Although some people may have a genetic vulnerability to depression, it's almost always the result of a prolonged, maladaptive thinking style. Post this

FACTOR 1: GUILT & SHAME

Prolonged feelings of guilt and shame appeared to be the most damaging to mental health. According to PsychTests' study:

> 91% of the depressed group feel they don't deserve to be loved, compared to only 3% of the non-depressed group.

> 99% feel they are worthless, compared to 2% of the non-depressed group.

> 75% said that they are unable to forgive themselves for the mistakes they've made, compared to 13% of the non-depressed group.

> 92% believe that they mess up everything they touch, compared to 1% of the non-depressed group.

> 97% believe they are a burden to their family and friends, compared to 3% of the non-depressed group.

FACTOR 2: ATTRIBUTING FAILURE TO INTERNAL, UNCHANGEABLE FACTORS

Although it's healthy to take responsibility for mistakes and failures, internalizing them, generalizing them, and blaming them on, for example, a lack of intelligence, is detrimental to a person's well-being.

> 81% of the depressed group blame their inability to accomplish a task or achieve a goal on a lack of intelligence, compared to 11% of the non-depressed group.

> 95% believe that the reason they are single or unhappy in their relationships is because they are unlovable and/or unattractive, compared to 9% of the non-depressed group.

> 79% believe that any effort they make to change their lives will be futile, compared to 11% of the non-depressed group.

> When a relationship ends, 89% of the depressed group finds a way to blame themselves for the breakup, even if they are not actually at fault, compared to 12% of the non-depressed group.

FACTOR 3: FOCUSING ONLY ON THE NEGATIVE

Although ignoring problems isn't going to resolve them, focusing exclusively on what's going wrong makes it extremely difficult to notice and appreciate one's blessings. Negative bias, or "tunnel vision," can be highly destructive, leading to both depression and anxiety.

> 86% of the depressed group admitted that they focus more on their failures than on their successes, compared to 26% of the non-depressed group.

> Rather than listening to supportive people, 90% of the depressed group pays more attention to the opinions of people who disapprove of them, compared to 12% of the non-depressed group.

> 97% perceive insults where others see none, compared to 28% of the non-depressed group.

FACTOR 4: UNHEALTHY PERFECTIONISM

Healthy striving stems from the desire to do one's best but also allows for mistakes and failures. On the other hand, unhealthy or maladaptive perfectionists set impossibly high standards for themselves and then harshly criticize themselves when these expectations are not met.

> 86% of the depressed group get mad at themselves for not achieving their goals, compared to 30% of the non-depressed group.

> Even when forces beyond their control prevent them from reaching a goal, 91% of the depressed group blame themselves, compared to 6% of the non-depressed group.

> 83% believe that doing their best is not good enough unless it actually leads to success, compared to 29% of the non-depressed group.

FACTOR 5: CARING TOO MUCH ABOUT OTHER PEOPLE'S OPINIONS

Many people worry about what other people think of them, but placing more weight on someone else's opinion than on our own damages self-esteem, feelings of self-efficacy, and mental health.

> After making a mistake, 93% of the depressed group worry about losing other people's respect, compared to 44% of the non-depressed group.

> 85% keep mum about their failures, compared to 27% of the non-depressed group.

> 79% frequently make decisions based on what would make other people happy, compared to 21% of the non-depressed group.

FACTOR 6: RUMINATION

All those thoughts and problems we think about at night not only rob us of a good night's rest, they can also lead to depression. Chronic rumination eats away at a person's peace of mind.

> 93% of the depressed group keep themselves up at night thinking about problems, compared to 16% of the non-depressed group.

> When something is bothering them, 98% of the depressed group said they can't stop thinking about it, compared to 53% of the non-depressed group.

> 88% worry about problems even when there aren't any, compared to 17% of the non-depressed group.

"Although some people may have a genetic vulnerability to depression, it's almost always the result of a prolonged, maladaptive thinking style," explains Dr. Ilona Jerabek, president of PsychTests. "Cognitively, it works both ways: you can think your way into depression, and when you are depressed, it can further distort your thoughts and lead to negatively biased thinking."

"What surprised us the most in this study is the severely damaging impact of guilt and shame. Remorse after committing a transgression is healthy. It means you understand that you did something wrong and, hopefully, discourages you from doing it again. However, if you continue to beat yourself up after you've been forgiven or for many years after an incident, you're not doing yourself or anyone else any favors. It eats away your sense of self and creates deep-seated self-doubt, effectively keeping you hidden in your comfort zone. Unfortunately, many people who have been raised in very strict or very religious households are taught that they are bad, worthless, or sinful. So they grow up with an overdeveloped sense of shame. As we've seen in our study, these emotions can really take a toll on a person's mental health."

