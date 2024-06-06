Area Relief Ministries Hosts "How Do I Say Thank You" Room in the Inn Volunteer Breakfast

Our Room in the Inn program would not be possible without our volunteers. Post this

Gary Ross, a senior staff member, presented certificates to the volunteers, acknowledging their dedication and hard work. "Ask your friends to be stars — those who are the least of these in our community," Ross encouraged.

City of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger and Madison County Deputy Mayor Terica Smith attended the event, showing support for ARM's initiatives. Frank Waters, an ARM Board Member, introduced the new ARM leadership and Board of Directors, emphasizing the importance of expanding partnerships and strengthening relationships with additional ministries.

The breakfast also highlighted the collective effort of multiple denominations working together for a common cause. ARM Executive Director Fred McKinnie praised the volunteers. "Our Room in the Inn program would not be possible without our volunteers. It's been beneficial that we've been able to give shelter to men during the cold months of the year, keeping them off the streets and providing a day center for showers five days a week."

McKinnie presented the Volunteer of the Year award to Jim McKissack, who gave a heartfelt message that emphasized the importance of love and community service.

"It's all about His love," McKissack said. "We are commanded to love God with everything we have and to love each other as He loves us."

Certificates of appreciation were presented to the volunteer churches by Gary Ross and Tim Mathis, members of ARM's Homeless and Housing Staff.

McKinnie concluded the event with a call to action, encouraging continued support and volunteerism. "We are always welcoming volunteers to help in any way," McKinnie said. "Our mission to provide shelter and support to those in need is a testament to the power of community and the love of God."

For more information about Area Relief Ministries and how to get involved, visit areareliefministries.org or call McKinnie at 731-616-0916.

