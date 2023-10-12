ArenaCX Launches CXHub, An Outsourcing Program In Partnership With Broadvoice

"CXHub makes enterprise-quality outsourcing available to companies of all sizes, right on the CXHub ecosystem, bringing them the cost savings, performance improvements, and industry best practices needed to remain competitive in today's economy and CX-sensitive culture." Tweet this

CXHub helps businesses address labor needs caused by seasonality, emergencies, changes in call volume, staff shortages, skills gaps, and more by finding best-fit outsourcing in various industries, locations, capacities, functions, and languages. Even after helping businesses find their best-fit partner, CXHub facilitates every process step, including needs analysis, requests for proposals (RFPs), contracts, onboarding, and more.

All outsourcing partners are curated and approved for the CXHub ecosystem and available to customers of all CCaaS systems to ensure customers can confidently outsource, knowing they're getting superior service from CXHub experts at competitive pricing and fair terms. Spanning an extensive spectrum of staff augmentation needs, CXHub is the ultimate resource to help businesses find the perfect BPO partner fit for their labor and outsourcing requirements.

"95% of Fortune 500 companies leverage outsourcing, and for good reason," says Alan Pendleton, CEO of ArenaCX. "CXHub makes enterprise-quality outsourcing available to companies of all sizes, right on the CXHub ecosystem, bringing them the cost savings, performance improvements, and industry best practices needed to remain competitive in today's economy and CX-sensitive culture."

With just a few clicks, customers can add CXHub as a labor add-on to any CCaaS software purchase — and then their optimized outsourcing journey begins.

Here are a few of the advantages of CXHub:

Increased revenue: Bringing in best-fit, top-quality BPO partners yields more satisfied customers (and increased sales).





Enhance customer experience: Having more agents to handle calls, customer interactions, and backlogs means customers receive faster, more personalized support.





Low costs: CXHub encourages healthy competition, as BPO partners in the marketplace want to keep costs low to win and keep business.





Improved operational flexibility: Staff augmentation and outsourcing allow users to leverage seasonality, new product launches, skills gaps, and changes in call volume.

With this program, ArenaCX also becomes an authorized partner of Broadvoice software, which complements the ArenaCX contact center technology stack of hardware, software, staff augmentation (BPO), and professional services.

Learn more about CXHub and the full partnership here https://arenacx.com/cxhub/.

About ArenaCX

ArenaCX is a comprehensive global marketplace for contact center solutions, combining a best-of-breed tech stack offering with over 160+ pre-vetted outsourcing partners, consultants, systems integrators, and more. The ArenaCX marketplace delivers unparalleled value to companies of all sizes at every stage of the outsourcing journey. For more information, visit www.arenacx.com.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and mid-market businesses with cloud communications solutions that deliver enterprise-class features as an affordable managed service. Broadvoice's b-hive unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and omnichannel contact center (CCaaS) solutions are built to meet customers' evolving needs. For more information, visit www.broadvoice.com.

Media Contact

Alan Pendleton, ArenaCX, 1 9195187129, [email protected], www.arenacx.com

Kimberly Way, Broadvoice, 1 970.289.0854 , [email protected], www.broadvoice.com

SOURCE ArenaCX