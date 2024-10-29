ArenaCX Launches Innovative Platform to Revolutionize Customer Experience Sourcing

Our mission is to revolutionize the CX sourcing journey... ArenaCX is now the easiest, fastest, most flexible, and most competitive space to transact in the CX industry." – Alan Pendleton, Founder & CEO Post this

The ArenaCX platform offers a comprehensive solution through four integrated stages – Discover, Source, Contract, and Manage:

Discover: Effortlessly find and evaluate pre-vetted talent, technology, and transformation partners that match your industry and functional needs, drawing on our rich database of vendor partner information.

Source: Build and run your sourcing event with ease, speed, and high standards. Start with our system-generated RFPs, review and score responses, and award business to the winning partners.

Contract: Close contracts in record time using system-generated agreements based on RFP responses and pre-agreed terms and conditions.

Manage: Pay confidently within the platform, following a 15-point invoice audit and secure, escrow-style payment facilitation.

"Our mission is to revolutionize the CX sourcing journey,," Pendleton added. "ArenaCX is now the easiest, fastest, most flexible, and most competitive space to transact in the CX industry. The most exciting news: it's free to buyers.."

ArenaCX has proven its value by supporting and partnering with hundreds of leading organizations worldwide.

