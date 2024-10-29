ArenaCX Launches Innovative Platform to Revolutionize Customer Experience Sourcing

The New, Streamlined ArenaCX Platform Offers Unmatched Efficiency and Flexibility for Businesses Seeking CX Solutions.
RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ArenaCX, the leading marketplace platform for customer experience (CX) solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new, cutting-edge platform designed to transform how businesses discover, source, contract, and manage CX services. With this launch, ArenaCX provides a seamless digital platform, enabling companies of all sizes, from hot startups to Fortune enterprise brands across industries, to streamline their entire sourcing journey and achieve exceptional results.
"We are thrilled to unveil the ArenaCX platform, a revolutionary marketplace software that simplifies and accelerates the discovery, sourcing, and contracting processes for CX and contact center services," said Alan Pendleton, Founder and CEO of ArenaCX. "Our platform is built to eliminate the pain points that have traditionally hampered the sourcing of complex and customized front and back office business services. With hundreds of pre-vetted vendor partners connected to the platform and a purpose-built end-to-end digital journey, the days of slow, painful, costly, and risky sourcing are over. "
The ArenaCX platform offers a comprehensive solution through four integrated stages – Discover, Source, Contract, and Manage:
- Discover: Effortlessly find and evaluate pre-vetted talent, technology, and transformation partners that match your industry and functional needs, drawing on our rich database of vendor partner information.
- Source: Build and run your sourcing event with ease, speed, and high standards. Start with our system-generated RFPs, review and score responses, and award business to the winning partners.
- Contract: Close contracts in record time using system-generated agreements based on RFP responses and pre-agreed terms and conditions.
- Manage: Pay confidently within the platform, following a 15-point invoice audit and secure, escrow-style payment facilitation.
"Our mission is to revolutionize the CX sourcing journey,," Pendleton added. "ArenaCX is now the easiest, fastest, most flexible, and most competitive space to transact in the CX industry. The most exciting news: it's free to buyers.."
ArenaCX has proven its value by supporting and partnering with hundreds of leading organizations worldwide.
Ready to transform your CX sourcing journey? Contact us today to schedule a personalized demo and see how ArenaCX can help you achieve your goals. Visit arenacx.com/platform to learn more.
