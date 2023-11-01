Ares Communications Group Launches New Media Site FintechWire™

Robert Misasi, the President and Founder of ACG comments: "FintechWire allows ACG to provide free news and media content for all users, while building an effective audience for our clients and ourselves, truly demonstrating our commitment to a content-based marketing approach!" Post this

FintechWire™ is a platform that is founded on ACG's premise that content-based marketing leveraging B2B influencers is a highly effective marketing channel and approach. ACG is actively building connections across this B2B influencer community and with an end user audience critical for ACG's client marketing program success.

FintechWire™ has a rich feature set to give the user a great experience. FintechWire has an editorial staff that conducts podcasts, writes articles, and develops media content for the site, and we accept contributed content from the B2B influencer community. The site has rich search and tagging throughout. Please visit us at: www.FintechWire.com and be sure to sign up for our mailing lists and weekly digest (recapping the site items over the past week).

Robert Misasi, the President and Founder of the Ares Communications Group comments:

"We have built FintechWire for B2B influencers: experts, content developers, consultants along our own journalist staff writers to share news and information about the sector. FIntechWire allows ACG to provide free news and media content for all users, while building an effective audience for our clients and ourselves, truly demonstrating our commitment to a content-based marketing approach!"

"Having worked in the market research community for years and in financial services for 30+ years, I understand the importance of working with and selecting the right partners for B2B influencer work. Here at ACG, we do not have expert analysts on staff or provide expert advice on an ongoing basis. However, as a PR firm, we are happy to assist our clients by matching them with appropriate B2B market influencers, research firms, consultants, and experts for their communications project needs. We are cultivating a network of these experts and tracking their performance so we can guide our marketing and communications clients effectively. We are also, of course, happy to work with preexisting relationships clients may already have."

ACG's services include:

Brand and Strategy Reviews (At any level: Company, Product or more targeted)

Content Creation (Marketing content for any channel or form factor)

Communications Programs (For promotion of content you or we produce)

B2B Influence Management (For B2B influencer channel related campaigns)

Influencer Brand Management (For B2B influencers to improve their brand)

Market Intelligence Management (For managing Market Research and Consulting relationships/contracts)

Public Relations Services (For general PR services, event based services, etc.)

Managed Outsource Services (For use of our network and staff as an extension of yours)

Contact us at [email protected] or 508-480-8500 for additional information.

