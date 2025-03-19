Areté Collective Announces The North Shore Club At Turtle Bay, A Private Residential Community On O'ahu - The First And Last Of Its Kind

The North Shore Club at Turtle Bay, a limited collection of oceanfront low-rise residences, offers a rare chance to own a residence on the North Shore.

NORTH SHORE, Hawaii, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Areté Collective, a visionary, vertically-integrated development company focused on creating nature-forward and fully-amenitized communities, announces The North Shore Club at Turtle Bay, a limited collection of oceanfront low-rise residences offering a rare chance to own a residence on the North Shore. Adjacent to over 500 acres of conservation space with views of Kahuku Point, the first phase of The North Shore Club will deliver 20 residences ranging from three to six bedrooms designed by internationally renowned design and architecture firm, Denton House Design Studio. The collection of homes, set to debut in 2027, will showcase residences thoughtfully curated with authentic Hawaiian influences, sustainable elements, and contemporary architecture that harmoniously blends with the natural beauty of its destination. Residents will enjoy panoramic views of Kaihalulu Bay, the Pacific Ocean, and a reimagined David McLay Kidd golf course.

"The North Shore Club at Turtle Bay embodies our commitment to environmental preservation and honoring the rich heritage of Hawai'i," said Areté Collective Co-Founder & CEO Rebecca Buchan. "As one of the last new residential opportunities on O'ahu's iconic North Shore, we take our responsibility as stewards of this land and its people to heart. With over 25 years of experience crafting award-winning communities that improve the livelihood of its residents, we are dedicated to bringing The North Shore Club to life with respect, thoughtfulness and giving back at the forefront."

The North Shore Club offers residences in an exclusive beachfront enclave within the expansive Turtle Bay master planned community, home to the prestigious and recently rebranded Ritz-Carlton O'ahu, Turtle Bay, and two championship golf courses. Luxury residential opportunities, ranging from 3,000 to 6,000 square feet, will grant homeowners exclusive membership access to an array of world-class amenities and curated programming, including a private 18-hole golf course reimagined by acclaimed golf course architect David McLay Kidd; a state-of-the-art fitness and wellness center home to spa, yoga, and meditation areas; pickleball and tennis courts; guided outdoor pursuits; a golf house with a pool; and a members-only Ocean Club featuring casual and fine dining. While The North Shore Club is in development, homeowners will have immediate access to the five-star amenities at The Ritz-Carlton O'ahu, Turtle Bay. With a legacy membership designed for generations, members will enjoy curated destination experiences and premier services, including personalized member and home services, a club concierge, unique programming, valet service, and 24-hour security, ensuring an experience of unparalleled luxury and well-being. Pricing is expected to start at $7.5 million.

Areté Collective is renowned for its deep expertise, innovative design, and sustainable development practices. At The North Shore Club, Areté Collective is dedicated to environmental stewardship, working closely with cultural experts, local wildlife specialists, and conservation groups. In partnership with local organizations, Areté Collective is spearheading initiatives to improve public shoreline access, advance dune restoration, restore native plants, conserve wildlife, and reduce water usage with cutting-edge technology. Dedicated to protecting the environment, Areté Collective is ensuring that the majority of the property remains as open space by upholding existing entitlements and conservation easements. Areté Collective is focused on enhancing public spaces, supporting local community initiatives including the Turtle Bay Foundation, and generating over 1,000 jobs throughout the design and construction phases of this project. Furthermore, Areté Collective has engaged Marine Animal Response (HMAR) to monitor and protect the native species at Turtle Bay and is implementing a wildlife education program for residents and locals to support these conservation efforts.

Residents at The North Shore Club will enjoy a prime location nestled on O'ahu's northern coast, just 40 miles from Honolulu, yet a complete world away. The rustic and rugged North Shore is home to pristine beaches and legendary surfing, including Sunset Beach and Ehukai Beach, famous for the Banzai Pipeline, which adds to the area's allure. Surrounded by lush rainforests and dramatic mountain ranges, the scenery is as breathtaking as it is diverse. The community is centered around traditional Hawaiian culture and its natural surroundings, offering residents a rich island experience. Proximity to Honolulu provides access to urban amenities, including shopping, dining, nightlife, medical care, and schools. Honolulu offers domestic and international direct flights making travel seamless for residents and visitors.

For more information about The North Shore Club, please visit www.northshoreclub.com.

ABOUT ARETÉ COLLECTIVE

Areté Collective, founded in 2020, is a vertically integrated luxury development firm that unites leaders across design, development, marketing, strategy, and financial management. Born from a desire to create a new approach to development that harmonizes land and people, the collective leverages decades of experience to shape high-end communities with unparalleled excellence. Their innovative vision is exemplified in projects like The North Shore Club at Turtle Bay, which showcases their commitment to renewing the relationship between land and people through thoughtful design and infrastructure.

Areté Collective Instagram: @aretecollective.co

Areté Collective: LinkedIn

Media Contact

Alix West, C&R PR, 1 (203) 962-2893, [email protected]

SOURCE Areté Collective