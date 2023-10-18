Aretech Installs the First ZeroG 3-Dimensional BWS System

Aretech announces the first installation of ZeroG 3D, a 3-dimensional body-weight support system at the Kennedy Krieger Institute in Middle River, MD.

STERLING, Va., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aretech, LLC the world leader in robotic body-weight support systems, announces the first installation of ZeroG 3D, a 3-dimensional body-weight support system. The Kennedy Krieger Institute in Middle River, MD is the first center in the world to start using ZeroG 3D with their patients.

ZeroG 3D provides dynamic body-weight support and fall protection and allows patients to move freely in a workspace up to 500 square feet. Using ZeroG 3D, therapists can safely work with their patients on gait, balance, and functional activities of daily living. ZeroG 3D is ideal for simulating real-world scenarios such as navigating a kitchen, laundry room, or work on stepping strategies in any direction.

Aretech's CEO, Joe Hidler, PhD says "Kennedy Krieger has been using Aretech technology at two of their other locations. They are a wonderful organization, and we couldn't be more thrilled that they are the first to be using ZeroG 3D with their patients."

"We are excited that our new White Marsh location for the International Center for Spinal Cord Injury is the first in the world to use Aretech's ZeroG 3D. We chose ZeroG 3D to be the critical piece of innovative rehabilitation technology for our patients who receive activity-based restorative therapy," said Tom Novotny, AVP, Director of Operations.

The ZeroG 3D installed at Kennedy Krieger has a workspace that is 10-feet wide by 50-feet long. This large area gives the staff a wide variety of options in treating their patients, including using a treadmill and other equipment while using dynamic body-weight support and fall protection.

About Aretech:

Aretech is a world leader in developing advanced rehabilitation technologies for improving function and independence. The company as a strong commitment to quality, innovation and developing technology based on evidence-based research. For more information, visit: www.aretechllc.com

About Kennedy Krieger Institute:

Kennedy Krieger is internationally recognized for improving the lives of tens of thousands of children, adolescents and adults with neurological, rehabilitative or developmental needs through inpatient and day hospital programs, outpatient clinics, home and community services, education, and research. To learn more about Kennedy Krieger Institute, visit: www.kennedykrieger.org

Media Contact

Don Gronachan, Aretech, 1 571-292-8889, [email protected], www.aretechllc.com

SOURCE Aretech