Arey Releases First Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Clinical Study on the Appearance of Grey Hair

Known as The Wrinkle Cream of Haircare™Arey's New Data Shows 88% of Subjects Had Less Grey Hair Growth

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arey, the functional beauty brand with a proactive, science-driven approach, announces impressive performance results as the first and only brand to conduct a 3rd party, double-blind, 6 month randomized, placebo-controlled clinical study on the appearance of grey hair. This milestone cements the brand as a trailblazer in haircare innovation, and positions Arey as the leader in hair longevity, setting a new standard for what it means to 'go grey.'

Upon discovering that the IRF4 gene accounts for only 30% of grey hair, Arey Co-Founders - Allison Conrad and Jay Small, along with a team of medical and scientific experts - meticulously researched vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to develop a comprehensive haircare solution to target aging at the cellular level. They created an entirely new haircare category dedicated to providing consumers with alternatives to managing grey and aging hair - including Not Today Grey and To The Root (The System). Featuring their proprietary supplement blend and patent-pending Mela-9™ Complex, both products work together synergistically to slow growth of and repigment grey hair.

"To my knowledge, no randomized, double-blind placebo controlled trial has been conducted in people with grey hair. Arey followed the gold-standard in clinical studies by conducting such a 6-month study to determine the effects of Not Today, Grey supplement and To The Root scalp serum on grey hair. That study showed an impressive statistically significant effect on grey hair, with 88% subjects in the active System group showing no progression of grey hair compared to baseline." said Kenneth Conrad MD, FACP & Arey Chief Medical Advisor. "Those positive effects were seen by counting grey hair and were confirmed by a separate photographic analysis. There were also positive findings in the secondary endpoints of hair thickness, fullness and shine. Importantly, the products were well tolerated with no serious adverse events. It is encouraging to know that we can have a positive impact on greying and aging hair and that consumers, physicians, and hair stylists now have a choice in managing aging hair."

To assess the efficacy of The System, Arey studied a diverse group of 173 participants covering all hair types to ensure broad applicability of the results. Participants were assessed on multiple metrics, including the number of grey hairs in a targeted area of the crown, as well as overall hair quality improvements. The study demonstrated significant findings, with participants using The System showing a statistically meaningful reduction in grey hair growth compared to those within the placebo group by the end of the 24-week period. In addition to quantitative measurements, the study incorporated photographic analysis to assess visible changes in hair characteristics. Results include:

88% of participants using The System had less grey hair growth

Participants using The System experienced three times more thickness, fuller hair, and enhanced shine

Those who used The System had on average 13% less grey hair compared to those using a Placebo who had a 10% increase in grey hair

"Arey Hair Care's combination of food supplement and topical serum work synergistically to decrease grey hair and improve hair density, shine, and volume after just 12 weeks." Nancy D. Rodgers, PhD, Principal Investigator with SGS stated on a new clinical study for Arey Hair Care. Dr. Rodgers said that the amount of grey hair for the participants who used Arey's regimen continued to decrease after an additional 12 weeks of use during the double-blinded, randomized study - while placebo participants had an increase in the amount of grey hair. Dr. Rodgers added, "Arey really put this 2-product system to the test in a robust study design and the results demonstrate that it is possible to slow down the greying process and even repigment already grey hair."

The clinical trial underscores Arey's innovative approach to haircare, leveraging advanced ingredients to deliver visible and significant improvements in hair longevity and appearance. The study affirms that daily use of The System by Arey is not only effective in managing grey hair, but also enhances overall hair quality and aesthetics.

"Our research represents a significant leap forward in how we address grey hair, blending our deep understanding of haircare with cutting-edge science. For the haircare community and our valued consumers, this means a shift towards more effective, evidence-based solutions." says Jay Small, Trichologist & Co-Founder of Arey. "Our study not only validates our approach but also sets a new precedent in proactively managing aging hair from the inside out and outside in."

To learn more about Arey and The System, visit areygrey.com and follow the brand on Instagram at @areygrey.

ABOUT AREY

Launched in 2020, Arey offers proactive, science-driven products formulated with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and peptides to help delay and repigment grey hair from the inside-out and outside-in, while also helping you grow thicker, fuller, healthier hair overall to consumers in North America and Canada. With eight products in their portfolio, the company's direct-to-consumer, subscription-based business model provides an easy refill plan, ensuring consumers are able to easily maintain a continued high level of hair health. For more information, please visit arey.com and follow @areygrey social media for updates.

Media Contact

Autumn Communications, Arey, 1 212.206.9780, [email protected]

SOURCE Arey