ARG Achieves Major Milestone: 95% of Workforce Now AI Foundationally Certified

"We wanted AI understood in practice, not theory—applied to our daily work. By layering client data, vendor insights, and use cases onto LinkedIn Learning, we made training relevant and actionable." —Meredith Vines, Director of Process Management Post this

Proprietary Data Meets World-Class Learning Platform

What sets ARG's certification program apart is its unique integration of proprietary industry data with LinkedIn Learning's enterprise platform. By combining LinkedIn Learning's comprehensive AI curriculum with ARG's own 34 years of accumulated technology advisory data, the company has created a powerful, contextualized learning experience that goes beyond generic AI training.

"We didn't just want our team to understand AI in theory—we wanted them to see how it applies directly to the work we do every day," said Meredith Vines, Director of Process Management, who headed up the certification initiative. "By layering our proprietary client data, vendor insights, and industry-specific use cases onto LinkedIn Learning's foundation, we've created a training environment that's immediately relevant and actionable for our advisors."

The customized learning pathway leverages LinkedIn Learning's structured courses then incorporates real-world tools leveraging ARG's extensive database of client meetings, support tickets, RFPs, and technology assessments. This approach enables employees to practice AI applications using the same data sets and challenges they encounter in their daily client interactions, accelerating the path from learning to implementation.

"Our goal from the beginning has been to make every single employee at ARG certified in AI, with each ultimately having their own AI assistant to help them do their job better, faster, and stronger," Vines added. "Reaching the 95% threshold demonstrates our team's dedication to staying at the forefront of technology advisory services."

The certification initiative is part of ARG's broader AI enablement strategy, led by Stephen Murphy, VP of Data Analytics and AI Enablement, who was appointed in 2025. The program has empowered employees across all departments to harness AI capabilities while focusing on what matters most: building relationships and understanding unique customer needs.

Transforming Client Service Through AI

ARG's AI integration, built on its proprietary ARGenius platform, processes 34 years of accumulated data to provide insights that help clients vet vendors, assess products, and evaluate technology needs. The system analyzes information from thousands of client meetings, support tickets, and RFPs annually, enabling advisors to deliver more informed recommendations.

"We're taking the most capable and expensive resources in any organization and letting them use their unique skill, which is relationship-building and understanding the unique needs of their customers, versus administrative tasks of note-taking and deliverable generation," said Michael Shonholz, CEO of ARG. "This is about productivity, not just efficiency."

Industry Leadership and Vision

ARG's approach prioritizes human expertise augmented by AI rather than replacement. With plans to certify the remaining workforce in the coming months and more advanced certifications on the roadmap, ARG is setting a blueprint for how technology advisors can evolve to meet changing market demands.

The company's AI journey began seven years ago with the migration of decades of legacy data into a Salesforce-based system. This foundation, combined with a thoughtful implementation strategy that separates AI tools from core data platforms, has positioned ARG to adapt as technology evolves.

"As clients gain access to AI-powered tools for vendor research, technology advisors must bring deeper insights and strategic guidance to maintain their value," Shonholz added. "Our AI certification program is just one pillar of our competitive advantage. We've spent years building a proprietary platform that transforms decades of market intelligence into actionable insights, developed rigorous processes that ensure consistency and quality at scale, and cultivated a team of experts who combine deep industry knowledge with cutting-edge AI capabilities. This integrated approach—platform, process, and people working in concert—enables us to deliver transformative outcomes that isolated AI tools simply cannot match. Our clients don't just get certified advisors; they get access to ARG's entire ecosystem of intelligence, methodology, and expertise."

About ARG:

There are two problems in the IT market; the first is the overwhelming choice, and the second is the pace of change. Companies are afraid of making the wrong choice, or not choosing the latest technology because they are simply not aware of it. For over 30 years, ARG has helped over 4,000 companies make the right choice from thousands of options and bleeding-edge new products. We call it IT Clarity – our clients call it brilliant. To learn more about ARG, contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Erica Lord, ARG, 1 4044019755, [email protected], https://www.myarg.com/

SOURCE ARG