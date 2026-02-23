ARG and Bear Creek Partners Announce Strategic Growth Investment to Accelerate Expansion and Deepen Client Impact

"Partnering with Bear Creek allows us to accelerate our growth without compromising who we are, strengthening our ability to help clients navigate complex technology decisions with clarity and confidence." — Mike Shonholz, CEO of ARG Post this

"From the beginning, ARG has been built around a clear set of values — integrity, independence, and an unwavering commitment to doing what's right for our clients," said Mike Shonholz, CEO of ARG. "Partnering with Bear Creek Partners allows us to accelerate our growth without compromising who we are. This investment strengthens our ability to help clients navigate increasingly complex technology decisions with clarity, confidence, and purpose."

ARG occupies a unique position in the market as a trusted advisor that sits squarely on the client's side of the table. ARG plans to leverage this investment to widen the gap between its platform and the rest of the channel. As technology ecosystems become more complex and the pace of change continues to accelerate, organizations increasingly require objective guidance to ensure technology investments align with business strategy, risk tolerance, and long-term outcomes.

"This is about growth with intention," said James Larsen, President of ARG. "We are building something the channel has not yet delivered — the first true national direct-selling agency at scale. We are accelerating investment into new or existing high-performing agencies that want to be part of something bigger, while also expanding organically into more complex and higher-value solution sets, like AI. Our platform gives the right agencies the ability to deepen their capabilities, serve clients more strategically, and grow beyond traditional transactional models. We want to partner with the top 1%. Those agencies that want to deliver more value to their clients but have yet to find the right fit."

"ARG has built something truly special," said Rob Clark, Founder at Bear Creek Partners. "Their commitment to culture, values, and client advocacy clearly differentiates them in the market. We are excited to partner with Mike, James, and the entire ARG team to support their vision and help scale a firm that is redefining how organizations approach technology decision-making in the mid-market and enterprise."

Since its founding, ARG has experienced consistent growth driven by increasing demand for independent technology advisory services across cloud, cybersecurity, infrastructure, and digital transformation. The firm's expansion has been fueled not only by market opportunity, but by a deliberate focus on hiring, developing, and retaining talent aligned with its core values.

About ARG

ARG is a leading technology advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations make thoughtful, informed technology decisions. By combining deep industry expertise, rigorous analysis, and a client-first mindset, ARG delivers objective guidance that drives measurable business outcomes. The firm serves enterprise and public sector clients across a wide range of industries, helping them navigate complexity and invest in technology with confidence.

About Bear Creek Partners

Bear Creek Partners is a private investment firm that partners with founder-led and growth-oriented companies to support long-term value creation. The firm emphasizes collaborative partnerships, strong culture, and disciplined growth strategies.

Q Advisors, a leading global TMT investment banking boutique, acted as exclusive financial advisor to ARG in connection with the transaction.

Media Contact

