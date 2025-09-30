ARG Announces Strategic Addition of New Vice President of Business Development

"I'm thrilled to join such a respected organization. ARG's reputation for excellence and trusted solutions is exactly what my network has been seeking." — Ricardo Gonzalez Post this

"We are delighted to welcome Ricardo Gonzalez to our team," said Michael Shonholz, CEO of ARG. "His proven track record in business development and deep understanding of client needs in the digital transformation space make him an invaluable addition to our organization. His appointment reflects our continued commitment to building a national brand at scale to support clients with unparalleled expertise and support."

ARG has built its reputation on deep technical expertise, proprietary vendor information, and decades of experience guiding organizations through the complexities of digital transformation and cost optimization. The company's client-first approach, combined with operational excellence and data-driven intelligence platform, has established ARG as a trusted partner for businesses seeking reliable technology solutions.

"I'm thrilled to join such a respected organization," said Ricardo Gonzalez. "ARG's reputation for excellence and their comprehensive portfolio of technology solutions align perfectly with what my network has been seeking – a trusted partner who not only delivers transformation solutions but actively strengthens and protects the relationships our partners have with their own clients."

Ricardo brings extensive experience in business development and strategic partnership management to his new position. His deep understanding of market demands and proven ability to create mutually beneficial partner ecosystems – where technology solutions enhance rather than disrupt existing client relationships – will be instrumental in ARG's continued growth and success. Ricardo's approach focuses on empowering business partners to deepen their client connections while expanding their service capabilities through ARG's technology platform.

About ARG

There are two problems in the IT market; the first is the overwhelming choice, and the second is the pace of change. Companies are afraid of making the wrong choice, or not choosing the latest technology because they are simply not aware of it. For over 30 years, ARG has helped over 4,000 companies make the right choice from thousands of options and bleeding-edge new products. We call it IT Clarity – our clients call it brilliant. To learn more about ARG, contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Erica Lord, ARG, 1 703.770.2407, [email protected], https://www.myarg.com/

SOURCE ARG