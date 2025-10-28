ARG Celebrates Managing Partner Troy Coleman's Exceptional Two-Year Growth in Global Enterprise Technology Practice

15-Year Industry Veteran Leverages ARG's ARGenius Platform to Deliver Unprecedented Client Value Across AI/ML, Cybersecurity, and Cloud Solutions
MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARG today announced the remarkable two-year milestone success of Managing Partner Troy Coleman, whose enterprise practice has achieved exceptional growth through strategic technology transformations that deliver significant bottom-line impact for clients across healthcare, hospitality, and manufacturing industries. Coleman's ability to solve complex networking problems while leveraging proprietary market knowledge to uncover substantial cost savings has established him as a trusted strategic partner for enterprise and SMB clients seeking to optimize their technology infrastructure.
"Working with ARG has completely elevated what I can deliver for my clients," said Troy Coleman, Managing Partner at ARG - IT Clarity. "I bring the industry knowledge and relationships, and ARG provides the market intelligence and implementation expertise. Together, we're solving networking problems that have been costing my clients real money and replacing them with solutions that actually move the needle on their bottom line."
Coleman brings 15 years of proven experience and a results-driven philosophy that pushes conventional thinking to optimize client outcomes. His expertise spans Cybersecurity, networking, infrastructure, Telecom, Cloud Communications/Contact Center, AI/ML, Managed IT, and Digital transformation—positioning clients at the forefront of digital innovation while navigating complex regulatory requirements across diverse markets. Coleman has built much of his practice around calls from frustrated organizations dealing with legacy MSP services that can no longer support their business objectives. His proven track record of identifying and replacing providers that have been outgrown ensures organizations stay ahead of evolving demands without unnecessary technology debt.
"Troy embodies what we look for in a Managing Partner—someone who builds lasting client relationships through genuine care, complete transparency, and consistently delivering on his commitments," said Michael Shonholz, CEO at ARG - IT Clarity. "His hands-on approach to complex enterprise challenges, combined with our ARGenius platform and CX team integration capabilities, has consistently delivered exceptional value and cost savings for clients over the past two years."
Coleman has guided numerous enterprise clients through comprehensive technology transformations, consistently delivering measurable ROI while maintaining ARG's operational excellence reputation. His approach of challenging the status quo resonates with C-level executives seeking strategic technology partners.
"ARG's infrastructure has been a complete game-changer for my practice," Coleman explained. "I can now offer my clients not just strategic recommendations based on years of industry experience, but comprehensive implementation support through ARG's CX team, which ensures proper integration with existing enterprise systems. The combination of market intelligence, engineering capabilities, and ongoing support means my clients get better outcomes with measurable cost savings."
Building Trusted Partnerships that Drive Results
Coleman's two-year success story exemplifies ARG's proven methodology for empowering experienced professionals to scale their impact while maintaining the personalized approach that drives lasting client relationships. His specialization in healthcare, hospitality and manufacturing – combined with his unparalleled ability to establish trusted relationships through genuine care, candor, and demonstrated expertise- delivers both immediate operational improvements and long-term competitive advantages.
About ARG
There are two problems in the IT market; the first is the overwhelming choice, and the second is the pace of change. Companies are afraid of making the wrong choice, or not choosing the latest technology because they are simply not aware of it. For over 30 years, ARG has helped over 4,000 companies make the right choice from thousands of options and bleeding-edge new products. We call it IT Clarity – our clients call it brilliant. To learn more about ARG, contact [email protected].
