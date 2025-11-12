ARG Celebrates Two-Year Success of Managing Partner Jason Hart

"ARG's data-driven approach and robust support have transformed my practice, enabling me to scale and deliver unprecedented client value," said Jason Hart, Managing Partner at ARG – IT Clarity. Post this

Hart, bringing over two decades of experience in delivering cloud, cybersecurity, and data solutions, now serves enterprise clients as a trusted advisor for complex technology decisions spanning UCaaS, CCaaS, IaaS, DaaS, IoT, Telecom, Mobility, and SDWAN solutions. His data-driven approach has enabled clients to achieve significant cost savings while modernizing their technology infrastructure.

"Jason exemplifies the type of seasoned professional who thrives within ARG's collaborative ecosystem," said Michael Shonholz, CEO at ARG. "Jason had been a star sales engineer and trusted technical resource for enterprises working at CDW then Rapidscale. He knew how to immediately earn the trust of his clients through his superb technical knowledge. Jason enabled partners across the country to be incredibly successful and knew deep down he could do it better, but he needed a strong team to meet the expectations of enterprise clients. His background, combined with his deep technical expertise and our proprietary platform and methodology, creates a powerful formula for delivering measurable business outcomes. Over the past two years, Jason has successfully completed multiple large-scale, complex projects that demonstrate the effectiveness of our model."

A Strategic Advantage for Enterprise Clients

Hart focuses on empowering IT leaders to achieve their strategic goals through data-driven guidance paired with ARG's white glove implementation and ongoing support services. His clients benefit from ARG's 30+ years of data and experience serving over 4,000 companies, combined with Hart's specialized expertise in emerging technologies and industry best practices.

"The combination of ARG's market intelligence, engineering capabilities, and the support organization with my client relationships and technical specialization has created a force multiplier effect," Hart added. "I'm able to provide my clients with insights and solutions that simply weren't possible in my previous roles. The results speak for themselves – my clients are seeing measurable ROI while I've been able to scale my practice significantly."

Beyond his client work, Hart serves as a board advisor for peer groups, fostering discussions on innovation and helping other technology leaders navigate the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Proven Partnership Model

Hart's success story reflects ARG's proven ability to provide seasoned technology professionals with the infrastructure, methodology, and support needed to accelerate their business growth while delivering exceptional outcomes for clients. The company's ARGenius approach combines decades of real-world experience with live market intelligence, enabling partners like Hart to act with certainty and provide clients with the confidence needed for critical technology investments.

