ARG Delivers Client Advantage Through Strategic Leadership on Technology Provider Advisory Boards

ARG's leadership across multiple provider advisory boards—including Comcast, Dialpad, RingCentral, and Expedient—gives clients early visibility into emerging capabilities and competitive advantages. This unique positioning allows ARG to identify transformative technologies before they reach mainstream adoption, advocate for features that address real business needs, and secure early access for clients.

By bringing the voice of its clients directly into the product roadmaps and strategic planning of technology providers, ARG bridges the gap between customer needs and provider innovation. The initiative is led by Justin Praske, ARG's Chief Solutions Officer, with support from the company's executive and product teams.

"Advisory board participation allows us to influence provider roadmaps in ways that create tangible value for our clients," said Praske. "It ensures our partners remain at the forefront of industry trends while enabling us to advocate for the business outcomes that matter most to the organizations we serve."

Technology providers recognize the strategic value ARG brings to these collaborations. "With ARG's deep commitment to its clients, the customer's voice is always at the table," said Craig Walker, CEO at Dialpad. "Their collaboration on our advisory board helps guide us toward solutions that deliver meaningful, measurable value to end users."

David Sroka, VP of Channel & Alliances at Expedient, added: "ARG plays an invaluable role on our Partner Advisory Board by bringing the true voice of the client into every discussion. Their insights help ensure that our strategies, solutions, and enablement programs are aligned with the evolving needs of end users."

Identifying Tomorrow's Technologies Today

ARG will showcase the next generation of transformative technologies at its upcoming Capital Clash event—a TED Talks-style technology showcase where industry leaders identify the innovations poised to deliver the greatest business impact in 2026. Capital Clash brings together technology providers, enterprise decision-makers, and industry analysts to evaluate cutting-edge solutions before they reach the broader market.

"Capital Clash represents the same philosophy that drives our advisory board participation—identifying technologies that create competitive advantage before the market catches up," Praske said. "Our clients who saw and adopted AI-powered customer experience tools at ARG's CX event in 2022 gained significant competitive advantages. We're helping clients identify similar opportunities for 2026 and beyond."

As business technology evolves from efficiency tools to revenue drivers, ARG's multi-board advisory position provides clients with strategic intelligence and early access that compounds over time—transforming consulting relationships into sustainable competitive differentiators.

