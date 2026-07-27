ARG Highlights Managing Partner Frank Lusko, Expanding Advisory Depth Across Managed Services, Cloud, and Cybersecurity

"I've always enjoyed helping clients solve business problems rather than simply selling technology. ARG provides the platform, expertise, and supplier ecosystem to help clients make better decisions across a much broader range of technology solutions." — Frank Lusko, Managing Partner, ARG Post this

"Throughout my career, I've always enjoyed helping clients solve business problems rather than simply selling technology," said Lusko. "ARG provides the platform, expertise, and supplier ecosystem to help clients make better decisions across a much broader range of technology solutions than I could offer on my own."

Lusko's decision to partner with ARG was grounded in the firm's independent advisory model. As a direct firm with access to a broad provider ecosystem, ARG gives advisors the ability to evaluate multiple solutions without the constraints of a single-vendor relationship, something Lusko views as fundamental to building trust with clients.

"Organizations today are navigating increasingly complex decisions around cybersecurity, managed services, cloud adoption, and artificial intelligence," Lusko said. "Having access to ARG's resources and expertise allows me to help clients evaluate those options objectively and develop solutions aligned with their business goals, not ours."

That is the value ARG's Managing Partner model is built to deliver. Advisors who align with ARG gain access to centralized engineering support, deep provider intelligence, a full spectrum of enterprise technology solutions, and the operational infrastructure required to support more complex client engagements. For clients, it means broader expertise delivered through a trusted advisor relationship, backed by a team built for execution.

"Frank brings exactly the kind of experience that makes our platform stronger for clients," said Mike Shonholz, ARG CEO. "His background in managed services and cybersecurity adds real depth in areas where enterprise clients are facing some of their most difficult decisions. When advisors of his caliber choose ARG, it's a reflection of what we've built and what clients gain access to as a result."

As ARG continues to grow its national footprint, Lusko represents the kind of investment the firm is making in its people and its platform. His philosophy that technology decisions should be driven by business outcomes rather than products reflects the same commitment to objectivity and client advocacy that has defined ARG's approach for more than 30 years. Together, they share a straightforward belief: the best technology relationships are built on trust, transparency, and results that clients can actually measure.

About ARG

ARG is a leading technology advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations make thoughtful, informed technology decisions. By combining deep industry expertise, rigorous analysis, and a client-first mindset, ARG delivers objective guidance that drives measurable business outcomes. The firm serves enterprise and public sector clients across a wide range of industries, helping them navigate complexity and invest in technology with confidence.

Media Contact

Pilar Lewis, ARG, 1 4044019755, [email protected], https://www.myarg.com/

SOURCE ARG