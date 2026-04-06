ARG Platform Enables Managing Partner Dave Kuchar to Scale Value in Enterprise Engagements through Expanded Expertise and Solutions

"For most of my career, I was doing everything myself. What ARG gives me is a team behind every engagement. My clients get the same trusted relationship, plus the full weight of a national platform." — Dave Kuchar, Managing Partner, ARG Post this

Kuchar's experience is detailed in a newly released case study, demonstrating how the platform enables advisors to expand beyond traditional telecommunications into cloud, cybersecurity, managed services, and broader digital infrastructure decisions.

Kuchar brings decades of experience advising organizations on telecommunications sourcing, vendor negotiations, and network infrastructure strategy. Over the course of his career, he built strong, relationship-driven practices across multiple industries, helping organizations manage connectivity costs and evaluate an evolving vendor landscape.

As enterprise technology environments have grown more complex, the scope of advisory work has expanded accordingly. Through ARG, Kuchar is able to guide organizations through these broader decisions with the support of centralized resources, allowing him to focus on strategic advisory while leveraging specialized teams for execution.

That impact is reflected in client outcomes. Since joining ARG, Kuchar has been able to expand beyond audit and telecom to deliver a broader range of products and services to his clients. Approximately 47% of his projects are in areas such as cybersecurity, managed IT services, AI and contact center.

"For most of my career, I was doing everything myself — the sourcing, the vendor comparisons, the pricing analysis, and support," said Kuchar. "What ARG gives me is a team behind every engagement. My clients get the same trusted relationship they've always had with me, plus the full weight of a national platform."

The broader technology advisory market has undergone significant consolidation over the past several years, with many firms growing through acquisition but lacking the operational infrastructure required to support complex enterprise environments. ARG has taken a different approach, building a fully integrated platform that connects the top technology consultants in the country with centralized engineering, analytics, and vendor management capabilities.

This structure positions ARG as a true platform in a market increasingly defined by scale and complexity, a distinction reinforced by a recent growth investment from Bear Creek Partners, one of the largest transactions in the sector. The investment supports ARG's continued national expansion and its ability to deliver consistent, enterprise-grade outcomes across its Managing Partner network.

"Most advisors in this space have to choose between investing in their relationships or building an organization to support them," said Mike Shonholz, CEO of ARG. "We've built a model where our Managing Partners have both."

Today, Kuchar works with enterprise and mid-market organizations across connectivity, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services, reflecting the broader shift toward more integrated, platform-supported advisory.

ARG is selectively expanding its M&A activities, seeking founder-led advisory partners who share its disciplined, client-first approach and are looking to scale through a proven platform.

About ARG

ARG is a leading technology advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations make thoughtful, informed technology decisions. By combining deep industry expertise, rigorous analysis, and a client-first mindset, ARG delivers objective guidance that drives measurable business outcomes. The firm serves enterprise and public sector clients across a wide range of industries, helping them navigate complexity and invest in technology with confidence.

Media Contact

Erica Lord, ARG, 1 703.770.2407, [email protected], https://www.myarg.com/

SOURCE ARG