ARG Platform Expands Engagement Scale and Strengthens Client Delivery for Managing Partner Adam Carreno

"ARG provides the operational depth behind the advisory work. With pricing analysts, engineers, and specialists supporting the entire client lifecycle, I can focus on what matters most: helping clients make better technology decisions." — Adam Carreno, Managing Partner, ARG Post this

Carreno's story is featured in a newly released case study that highlights how experienced advisors can scale their practices through the ARGenius platform, a model that recently attracted a growth investment from Bear Creek Partners, a transaction that underscores the increasing demand for scalable technology advisory platforms.

Carreno works with CIOs, COOs, and technology leadership teams across global and regional organizations, helping them evaluate telecommunications, cloud infrastructure, and vendor relationships. His work focuses on comparing providers and implementing solutions that support long-term operational and technology goals.

Before launching his advisory practice, Carreno built his career advising organizations on telecommunications sourcing and vendor negotiations within a large technology reseller environment. He established strong client relationships but encountered the operational limitations common to many independent advisors — manually analyzing vendor pricing, coordinating supplier quotes, and managing detailed cost comparisons across providers.

The technology advisory market has undergone significant consolidation over the past five years. Investors and advisors are drawing a distinction between firms that simply aggregate independent agents and those that have built true operational platforms. While many advisors still operate as individual consultants or within loosely structured brokerages, only a handful of firms have built national platforms that couple top advisors with centralized engineering, analytics, and vendor management infrastructure. ARG is among the few organizations built this way, providing Managing Partners with the operational depth required to support increasingly complex enterprise technology decisions.

Joining ARG enabled Carreno to move beyond the constraints of independent advisory work. Through the platform, he gained access to dedicated pricing analysts, engineering specialists, and established vendor relationships that support a structured evaluation and procurement process, allowing complex vendor proposals to be analyzed quickly and consistently.

"The platform provides the operational depth behind the advisory work," said Carreno. "With pricing analysts, engineers, and specialists supporting the entire client lifecycle, I can focus on what matters most: helping clients make better technology decisions."

That operational depth has allowed Carreno to pursue more complex engagements. One example involved a regional retailer with 55 storefronts across New York and New Jersey facing critical time-sensitive security and infrastructure issues that were causing outages in their point-of-sale systems. By leveraging ARG resources, Carreno was able to quickly assess the environment, identify managed IT and security vendors that could jump in quickly to resolve the challenge and coordinate a structured, CIO-led rollout across every location, a deployment that would have been difficult to execute as an independent advisor.

The partnership has also improved the economics of his advisory business, with shared infrastructure and support resources eliminating the need to build a large internal team.

"I not only gain access to the resources and the platform, but every engagement benefits from the additional expertise supporting the process," Carreno said. "The process moves faster, and clients benefit from the depth of support behind every engagement."

"Adam's experience reflects what we've built at ARG over more than three decades, a platform where entrepreneurial advisors can grow their business faster and deliver consistency by drawing on ARG's deep bench of resources," said Mike Shonholz, CEO of ARG. "Adam's growth is exactly the kind of outcome we're here to create."

Carreno continues to work with organizations navigating complex telecommunications, cloud, and infrastructure decisions. As enterprise technology environments continue to grow more complex, advisors like Carreno are increasingly leveraging ARG's platform to deliver the depth of expertise and operational support clients now expect.

ARG is selectively seeking partners with founder-led advisory practices that share its disciplined, client-first approach and are looking to scale through a proven platform.

About ARG

ARG is a leading technology advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations make thoughtful, informed technology decisions. By combining deep industry expertise, rigorous analysis, and a client-first mindset, ARG delivers objective guidance that drives measurable business outcomes. The firm serves enterprise and public sector clients across a wide range of industries, helping them navigate complexity and invest in technology with confidence.

Media Contact

Erica Lord, ARG, 1 703.770.2407, [email protected], https://www.myarg.com/

SOURCE ARG