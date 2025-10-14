ARG Promotes Stephen Murphy to Vice President of Data Analytics and AI Enablement

"I'm thrilled to build on the foundation we've established and take our AI capabilities to the next level, accelerating our work to deliver smarter, faster insights that drive real business outcomes." — Stephen Murphy, Vice President of Data & AI Post this

Real-World AI Impact

Larsen shared insights from ARG's client work, emphasizing that AI delivers transformational rather than incremental value. "AI isn't just another technology, it's a cultural shift," said Larsen. "At ARG, we tell clients to think of AI like a new teammate: fast-learning, tireless, and incredibly capable, but still in need of training and guidance."

ARG clients are already seeing meaningful results: a 1,000-agent contact center deployed AI-driven quality assurance to accelerate performance management, while an insurance brokerage reshaped leadership decision-making with AI insights. A nonprofit is leveraging AI to apply for grants more efficiently and a large healthcare organization is using OCR (optical character recognition) paired with AI to streamline repetitive tasks and free up employees to focus on patient experience.

Enhanced Platform Capabilities

ARG has integrated AI capabilities into its ARGenius platform, automating data analysis processes to deliver insights faster. "With ARGenius, what once took days now takes hours," Larsen explained. "Clients are getting actionable insights faster, that's not about cutting costs, it's about multiplying productivity."

Strategic Leadership Investment

Murphy's elevation reflects ARG's continued investment in analytics innovation. "Steve and his team have made massive investments in building ARG's data into an meaningful analytics," said Larsen. "His team is leading innovation across our business and I'm excited to what he can deliver when he is focused on AI."

"I'm thrilled to build on the foundation we've established and take our AI capabilities to the next level," said Murphy. "Our team has developed incredible momentum in transforming how clients leverage data and AI. This promotion allows me to focus and accelerate that work and deliver even greater value through smarter, faster insights that drive real business outcomes."

