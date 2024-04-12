ARGEA presents the first Italian "Anthology" of Non-Alcoholic Wines

This latest project aims to provide a contemporary perspective to territoriality where ARGEA's innovative philosophy, through the reinterpretation of the diverse range of Italian wines, responds to the growing global demand from consumers said Massimo Romani, CEO of Argea. Post this

Drawing inspiration from the philosophy of the "Italian Wine Anthology", which embodies the group's mission, Argea's latest project introduces eight meticulously crafted interpretations of grape varieties and blends sourced from the five regions where the group operates. From Sicily's Barone Montalto, pioneers of the region's first alcohol-free offerings, comes a white and a red from the "Passivento" line, while Abruzzo's Zaccagnini presents the region's inaugural alcohol-free options with the innovative "Tralcetto" line offering both white and red options. Additionally, the Asio Otus line unveils three new non-alcoholic labels - white, red, and sparkling - crafted with wines sourced from Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, and Piedmont. Lastly, an alcohol-free sparkling from Gran Passione completes the collection.

The process begins with a selection of high-quality wines subsequently subjected to dealcoholization using advanced winemaking technologies. In order to achieve the best quality result in this crucial and delicate process aimed at maintaining the excellence of the final product, ARGEA has initiated a partnership with a specialized German company. The techniques employed allow for preserving the bouquet of the wine's aromas throughout the entire alcohol extraction process, enabling its seamless reintegration into the final product. This ensures that the resulting wine keeps the same distinct flavor profile and organoleptic qualities of the original wine's terroir and grapes.

"The range of labels we present, inspired by the many viticultural territories in which we operate, represents an ideal complement to our wine portfolio. These products, characterized by extraordinary and aromatic complexity, are the result of carefully studied blends. Excellent non-alcoholic alternatives can be exclusively obtained from great wines, giving consumers interested in low-alcohol beverages the opportunity to explore the wide diversity that the Italian wine landscape has to offer" - said Giacomo Tarquini, Global Brand Director di ARGEA.

"This latest project, focused on non-alcoholic wines, aims to provide a contemporary perspective to territoriality where ARGEA's innovative philosophy, through the reinterpretation of the diverse range of Italian wines, responds to the growing global demand from consumers who seek to enjoy the taste of wine while reducing alcohol consumption." continued Massimo Romani - CEO of Argea. "Considering that according to a recent study the 'no alcohol' market in Europe, encompassing wine and beer, will increase from 9.4 billion dollars in 2023 to 16.8 billion in 2032, it's evident that our proposal goes beyond mere commerce. We believe that adopting a no/low alcohol strategy can offer numerous wine-producing regions in our country an intriguing market perspective, distinct and complementary, aligning with the growing preference of consumers worldwide."

The debut of ARGEA's new line of zero-alcohol labels has been crowned with a prestigious recognition: the double silver medal awarded to Zaccagnini's Tralcetto white and Tralcetto red at the recent Mundus Vini, a renowned international wine competition organized in Germany by Meininger Verlag GmbH. This award confirms the impressive success of the research carried out by the group's team of oenologists, who have effectively addressed the challenge of achieving organoleptic quality—a task particularly challenging for this type of product. Despite it still being premature to draw definitive conclusions, considering the short time since the launch in various markets, the initial industry feedback far exceeds expectations.

You can find high-res bottle shots HERE

About Argea:

Argea is an innovative and forward-looking group born to celebrate the Italian wine sector, their respective cultures, people, territories, and production techniques, while at the same time enhancing their identities and preserving them as an expression of the best tradition. With a turnover of 450 million euros in 2023, the company is the result of a strategy put together by Italian private equity firm Clessidra, who acquired Botter S.p.A., Mondodelvino S.p.A., and Cantina Zaccagnini in turn, creating the most important private player in the Italian wine industry driven by the vision of creating the Anthology of Italian Wine.

Media Contact

Carlotta Ribolini, Colangelo & Partners, 7186038827, [email protected]

SOURCE ARGEA