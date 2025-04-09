Argent Capital Management Adds Two ETFs to Its Growing Lineup of Investment Solutions

"Disciplined capital allocation and consistent cash flow growth fuel true long-term outperformance... we're pleased to be making our approach available to investors and advisors via a range of investment vehicles, all powered by the same active, high-conviction approach...," Peter Roy, PM for ALIL. Post this

ABIG and ALIL join the Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) and provide investors and advisors with powerful new tools as they consider the exposures being delivered by their core domestic equity holdings.

Like AMID, these two new funds are actively managed and designed to deliver a high conviction portfolio (approximately 30 to 35 names in the case of ABIG and 35 to 45 names in the case of ALIL).

Central to each fund's strategy is Argent's investment philosophy, which sees the firm's investment management team seek out "enduring businesses," meaning those companies that have developed a proven, durable competitive advantage; consistent cash flow growth; and executive management teams with demonstrated track records of delivering shareholder-friendly capital allocation.

"The most powerful force in investing is compounding cash flows over the long-term," said Jed Ellerbroek, Jr., Portfolio Manager with Argent and PM for the ABIG ETF. "We believed that when we founded our firm in 1998 and that belief has never wavered. If anything, the volatile markets of recent years have only further cemented our thinking. But cash flow growth alone doesn't make a company an 'enduring business.' There must be a durable advantage and leadership in place with a rigorous focus on maximizing shareholder value. Otherwise, today's cash flow leader may quickly become tomorrow's laggard."

"A long-term view is a must, and that is something we bring to all of our solutions, along with our proven approach to fundamental research," added Peter Roy, Small and SMID Cap Equity Portfolio Manager with Argent and PM for the ALIL ETF. "When you invest in enduring businesses, time becomes your ally. Our belief is that disciplined capital allocation and consistent cash flow growth fuel true long-term outperformance. With the launch of these new ETFs, we're very pleased to be making our approach available to investors and advisors via a range of investment vehicles, all powered by the same active, high-conviction approach."

Both ABIG and ALIL are listed on Nasdaq and more information on the funds can be found here: https://argentetfs.com/.

About Argent Capital Management

Founded in 1998, Argent has been serving clients for over 25 years as a long-only investment management firm. With $3.9 billion in assets under management, Argent is 100% employee-owned and specializes in domestic equity portfolio management across Large Cap, Dividend Select, Mid Cap, SMID, and Small Cap strategies. Committed to rigorous research and a client-focused approach, Argent strives to deliver investment solutions that drive long-term value. For more information visit argentcapital.com.

Important Disclosures

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of a fund before investing. Click here for the ABIG and ALIL Prospectus, ABIG Summary Prospectus, and ALIL Summary Prospectus. A free hard copy of any prospectus may be obtained by calling +1.844.401.9181. Please read it carefully before investing. Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible.

The Funds are actively-managed and are subject to the risk that the strategy may not produce the intended results. Please see the prospectus for more details of these and other risks.

Equity Investing Risk. An investment in the Fund involves risks similar to those of investing in any fund holding equity securities, such as market fluctuations, changes in interest rates and perceived trends in stock prices. The values of equity securities could decline generally or could underperform other investments.

Growth-Style Investing Risk. Stocks of companies the Sub-Adviser believes are fast-growing may trade at a higher multiple of current earnings than other stocks.

The Funds are new and have a limited operating history to evaluate. In addition, the following risks apply to the Fund indicated:

Risk of Investing

ABIGALIL

Large-Capitalization Companies Risk X

Mid-Capitalization Companies Risk X

Small-Capitalization Companies Risk X

New Fund Risk X X

Large-Capitalization Companies Risk. Large-capitalization companies may trail the returns of the overall stock market. Large capitalization stocks tend to go through cycles of doing better - or worse - than the stock market in general.

Mid-Capitalization Companies Risk. Investing in securities of mid-capitalization companies involves greater risk than customarily is associated with investing in larger, more established companies.

Small-Capitalization Companies Risk. Investing in securities of small-capitalization companies involves greater risk than customarily is associated with investing in larger, more established companies. Small-capitalization companies often have less predictable earnings, more limited product lines, markets, distribution channels and financial resources, and the management of such companies may be dependent upon one or few people.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with no operating history. There can be no assurance that the Fund will grow to or maintain an economically viable size.

The Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. The funds' investment advisor is Empowered Funds, LLC, which is doing business as ETF Architect.

Media Contact

Chris Sullivan, Craft & Capital on behalf of Argent Capital Management, 1 9179020617, [email protected], https://argentcapital.com/

SOURCE Argent Capital Management