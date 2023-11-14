Argent Capital Management Finds the Solution They've Been Waiting for in Ridgeline

"There hasn't been a solution that has met our needs before Ridgeline," says the St. Louis firm about switching to the cloud-native investment management platform after 20 years on legacy tech.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ridgeline, the industry cloud platform for investment management, announced today that St. Louis-based Argent Capital Management is the latest customer to go live on their software.

The move was a long time coming for the asset management firm. "We've been on [legacy provider] for 20 years and have done vendor searches about every five years. There hasn't been a solution that has met our needs before Ridgeline," says Ward Brown, Director of Portfolio Engagement.

From the beginning, Ridgeline seemed different from previous vendors they'd evaluated. "What stood out to me in the approach was that before getting into the specifics about Ridgeline, they wanted to know a lot about us first — how we did things, points of pain," says Brown. "I very much appreciated it from the get go."

The move aligned with Argent's ambitions to stay nimble, explains Director of Operations, Jayme Herbstreit. "The idea is to leverage technology, not necessarily to add 10 more people. In order to do that we needed a better system that's more efficient, faster, and has better workflows. We never found that sweet spot until Ridgeline came along."

Krystal Proctor, Director of Client Service, believes being on a single system will have a positive impact on client relationships, saying, "Accuracy is top priority at Argent. Having our data under one platform allows for a more streamlined client reporting process."

The move is in keeping with Argent's pursuit of innovation, according to Brown. "The evolving investment landscape means we want to make sure we are utilizing the best available tools to ensure we remain on the leading edge. That requires consistent review for potential upgrades."

Argent is excited about the possibilities inherent to a modern, cloud-native platform. "There's so much more available to us than there has been before. In the past, even if it was there, it was buried," says Herbstreit. "With Ridgeline, every user has more control capabilities at their fingertips. It's that type of intuitiveness and functionality that Ridgeline provides that we just didn't have in the past."

Of the partnership, Ridgeline Co-CEO Dave Blair says, "We're grateful to have earned Argent's trust as their technology of choice and look forward to providing continuous innovation and value to them for the long-term."

