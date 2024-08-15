Argent Financial Group Recognized on Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"We are extremely proud to be listed among America's top-performing private companies, especially given our long 34-year history," said Kyle McDonald, CEO of Argent Financial Group. Post this

"We are extremely proud to be listed among America's top-performing private companies, especially given our long 34-year history," said Kyle McDonald, CEO of Argent Financial Group. "Our success is a testament to our team's dedication to delivering customized wealth management and asset services that prioritize our clients' best interests. We continue our focus on providing exceptional support and seamless service to our valued clients. That focus allows us to be included as one of the older companies on this prestigious list."

Since its inception in 1990, Argent has steadily grown in both geographic reach and the amount of wealth managed, a testament to our stability and long-term vision. The company now employs over 500 professionals, responsible for more than $85 billion in client assets and three million mineral acres. Argent's 38 markets are located across 16 Southern states.

About Argent Financial Group

Argent Financial Group (Argent) is a leading, independent client asset services firm offering individuals, families, businesses, and institutions wealth management, asset management, and asset servicing. The firm is responsible for more than $85 billion in client assets. Formed in 1990 in Ruston, Louisiana, Argent can trace its roots back to 1930. For more information, visit www.ArgentFinancial.com.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

