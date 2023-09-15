Argentine Winemaker Juan Pablo Murgia Nominated for 'Winemaker of the Year' in Wine Enthusiast 2023 Wine Star Awards

Just under 40 years old, Winemaker Juan Pablo Murgia is dedicated to organic farming, sustainable viticulture and Fairtrade wines.

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Head Winemaker of Bodega Argento and Bodega Otronia, and member of Alejandro Bulgheroni Family Vineyards, Juan Pablo Murgia has been nominated for Wine Enthusiast's 'Winemaker of the Year' in the 2023 Wine Star Awards. This honor recognizes and celebrates the innovation of the individuals and companies that have significantly contributed to the success of the wine and alcohol beverage world.

Juan Pablo Murgia has dedicated his entire career to ensure that organic farming and sustainable viticulture is the standard. Just under 40 years old, he is the technical director of Grupo Avinea--the largest producer of organic wine in Argentina--and manages five wineries, with a particular focus on Bodega Argento, one of the only certified Fairtrade wineries in the US, and Bodega Otronia, the southernmost winery on the planet.

"It is a great honor for me to have a winemaker as young as Juan Pablo on the team as our Technical Director," said Alejandro P. Bulgheroni.

Through Bodega Argento, Juan Pablo provided the US market with its first-ever White Malbec made with 100% organic grapes, while also pushing forward Matriz Viva, the winery's comprehensive research and development program carried out by Juan Pablo, Cecilia Acosta (head of research and development) and Andres Valero (head of sustainability), in collaboration with public research organizations.

Since the beginning of Argento and Otronia, the mission and vision have been driven by the spirit of following two fundamental principles: agroecology, as a way of viticulture respecting the ecosystem, and terroir focus: enhancing the profile of the wines through the natural strengths of the terroir. This philosophy merges with the science and detailed precision viticulture applied to each of the vineyards under the concept of partialization and micro-terroir, respecting each piece of soil's identity, its heterogeneity, diversity and impact on each small area of the vineyard.

Otronia, Patagonia Extrema--located in Sarmiento (a region that had no records of winemaking)--is known for having the southernmost vineyards in the world. Often considered "too cold, too far south, too windy," and overall unfavorable for winemaking, Sarmiento has become a playground for Juan Pablo. To work with, not against, the harsh weather conditions, the winery implemented extensive tree and tech wind-breaks to protect the vineyard naturally as well as other tools to fight against frost.

As a result of the winery's team dedication to the Sarmiento region and hard work at Otronia, the National Institute of Viticulture (INV) recognized Sarmiento, Chubut as a new geographical indication of Argentina in May 2023. "This new GI is very important for Argentina and Patagonia, but especially for Chubut and Sarmiento because it places it on the world wine map," says Juan Pablo.

From the incessant search for the maximum expression of the organic vineyards to the careful selection of micro terroirs within them, Otronia's wines are made with minimal intervention to achieve a pure, organic and classic style that not only represents where Argentine winemaking comes from but also where it's headed.

Grupo Avinea was born to offer a comprehensive portfolio, focused on the consumer and guided by innovation, sustainability and organic production under the following brands: Argento, Otronia, Cruz de Piedra, Pacheco Pereda and Cuesta del Madero. As part of Alejandro Bulgheroni Family Vineyards, Avinea seeks to lead Argentine viticulture in a sustainable way, respecting our environment and developing brands of high perceived value, sold internationally. Grupo Avinea is present in more than 50 countries and has been one of the leading Argentine wine groups in sales in Europe during the last 10 years.

Bodega Argento is an Argentine winery, focused on organic and sustainable wines, located in Cruz de Piedra, Maipu, Mendoza, at the foothills of the Andes mountain range. It was founded with the premise of leading the production of organic and sustainable wines to preserve in each bottle the best of this region. The vineyards are located in the traditional region of Mendoza and the Uco Valley. Each place is unique and has a story to tell, that's why they work considering climate and soil to preserve everything that gives identity to their wines.

Bodega Otronia is located in the heart of Patagonia, in Sarmiento, Chubut Province, at the

45 '33 parallel, probably the last southern frontier to grow vines. The winery has 50 hectares of certified organic vineyards of Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay, Torrontés, Gewürztraminer, Riesling, Malbec and Merlot grapes. The soil of lacustrine origin, with clays, fluvial and alluvial rocks, eolian sands, permanent winds, and a dry climate guarantees the production of disease-free organic grapes. The cold temperatures of a place like Sarmiento allow wines with remarkable natural acidity, but also with a very special expression, purity, and aromatic intensity. Chubut wines offer a new profile for Argentina, which is totally different from Mendoza. The cold climate of the area is compensated by an excellent intensity of sunlight that allows wines with a good balance of alcohol and acidity to be produced.

