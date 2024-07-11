Argentine Winery Kaiken Awarded "New World Producer of the Year" by the Sommelier Wine Awards Competition

"This distinction holds immense significance, as our wines were assessed and recognized by those serving them in the on-trade," says General Manager and Chief Winemaker Gustavo Hörmann. Post this

Kaiken was one of the great protagonists in the "Malbec from the New World" category this year, earning four medals, including a Gold for its complex, attractive and delicious MAI 2021. Aside from single-varietal Malbecs, there was praise for Kaiken's Disobedience Red Blend by Francis Mallmann, the Kaiken Ultra Chardonnay 2022 and Aventura Los Chacayes Norte Malbec 2022, which all received Silver medals.

"This distinction holds immense significance, as our wines were assessed and recognized by those serving them in the on-trade," says General Manager and Chief Winemaker Gustavo Hörmann. "Being named New World Producer 2024 is undoubtedly a great honor and a recognition that distinguishes us globally".

"Mai", meaning "first" in Pehuenche, a local Indigenous language, is also the name of their first icon wine. This Malbec from a centenary vineyard, embodies all the attributes of a great icon. It has an extraordinary concentration of fruit, a great body and complexity with rounded, velvety, soft tannins and a very smooth and elegant finish.

With vineyards in the most reputable regions of Argentina, from Salta to Patagonia, Kaiken wines faithfully express the terroir they come from, and are widely recognized for their quality. Kaiken's philosophy has always produced premium wines with a particular concern for the environment. They promote a sustainable culture at every stage of the winemaking process, ensuring that their footprint on the earth contributes to conservation and permanent care. Each sustainability certification earned reflects this commitment.

"We have a long way ahead of us, but we're guided by the premise to raise the bar even higher in terms of winemaking and terroir quality while keeping in mind our challenge to reach new consumers and relying on our key pillars: excellence in winemaking, respect for nature, and strong relationships with our community," says Hörmann.

About Kaiken

In 2000, Aurelio Montes, winemaker and founding partner of Viña Montes in Chile, visited Mendoza and was captivated by its people, culture, terroir, viticulture, and the opportunity to learn and contribute his experience, foreseeing the great potential of the area and Argentine vineyards.

After several exploratory trips, Bodega Kaiken was established in 2002. Like the caiquen (wild geese) that fly over Patagonia between Argentina and Chile, Montes decided to cross the Andes Mountains with a firm purpose: to produce great wines by combining the exceptional conditions of the Mendoza region with the work and talent of Argentine professionals.

Bodega Kaiken is located at Vistalba and is equipped with advanced technology. All of its products are made from grapes grown in vineyards situated in the best wine-producing areas of Mendoza (such as Vistalba, Agrelo, and Los Chacayes in the Uco Valley), Salta (Cafayate), and Añelo (Neuquén).

Their wines are known for their fresh and modern style, making them very drinkable while maintaining complexity and balance. Kaiken's diverse range of wines offers a wine for every palate and occasion. The nine tiers—Kaiken Mai, Luxury, Obertura, Aventura, Disobedience, Nude, Ultra, Indómito, and Kaiken Estate—along with their sparkling wines, Kaiken Extra Brut and Brut Rosé, reflect their commitment to quality and diversity.

Kaiken wines are present in almost 70 countries worldwide, breaking down geographical barriers and captivating consumers drawn to attention to detail and captivating stories.

Media Contact

Carla Castorina, Colangelo & Partners, (646) 624-2885, [email protected] https://www.colangelopr.com/

SOURCE Kaiken