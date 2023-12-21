Argentinian Immigrant, Erica Patterson, Opened New Fresh Coat in Miami

After moving to the United States, Patterson then decided to delve into the franchising world with a new brand: Fresh Coat Painters. She saw her relationship with the company as more familial than businesslike, with every franchise owner willing to lend a helping hand. Post this

Erica Patterson, the new franchisee bringing Fresh Coat Painters to South Miami, is no stranger to franchising. Patterson's first experience in the franchising world came from working in her father's Shell franchise in Argentina. She has been fully running her father's business with her sister since 2018, after his passing.

After moving to the United States, Patterson then decided to delve into the franchising world with a new brand: Fresh Coat Painters. She saw her relationship with the company as more familial than businesslike, with every franchise owner willing to lend a helping hand.

"I look forward to establishing myself personally and professionally to grow the business. I know that it is step by step, and above all because I am an immigrant and I am adjusting to a new country and a different culture", said Patterson. "But my goal is in the future to be able to expand my territory and learn more about business in the US."

In 2021, as demand for home services boomed following the COVID-19 pandemic, Fresh Coat's systemwide sales increased by 44% year-over-year, and the franchise saw six record-breaking sales months.

In the nearly 20 years since Fresh Coat was founded, the brand has carved out a lucrative niche by servicing clients and projects of all types. It has expanded from a small residential painting business to also include commercial offerings. Clients have hired the company to paint medical and dental offices, business offices, apartments, schools, government buildings and more. And with franchisees from coast to coast, it's an excellent partnering option for large-scale businesses.

"There are not a lot of national painting companies out there. We can be a one-stop shop for national commercial establishments looking to repaint all locations. Fresh Coat can fill that void, so they don't have to manage projects in each individual market," said Leo Haley, Vice President of Franchise Development.

Patterson is well equipped to represent the brand in Miami. Looking ahead, the team has identified several other markets primed for franchise growth, including Florida, Illinois, Texas, Kentucky, and Louisiana.

"Erica Patterson is a fantastic addition to Fresh Coat, and we couldn't be more excited to partner with talented and hard-working new owners like her across the country," he said. "We know they will find great success in Miami."

ABOUT FRESH COAT PAINTERS:

Fresh Coat Painters was founded in 2004 as part of Strategic Franchising Systems. Since 2015, Fresh Coat Painters has been included in the Bond's Top 100 and named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list. Fresh Coat Painters is also part of the International Franchise Association, the Small Business Association's Franchise Registry, VetFran and Minority Fran. Fresh Coat Painters franchisees offer residential and commercial painting services across the United States and Canada.

Media Contact

Jasmine Lee, Mainland, 312-526-3996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Fresh Coat Painters