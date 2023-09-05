Argon 18 and Team Novo Nordisk on the World Stage in Quebec

"We are very excited to be extending our successful partnership with Argon 18 for three more years," says TNN General Manager, Vassili Davidenko. "To be able to compete at the highest level you need the best, most cutting-edge equipment possible and that's what Argon 18 gives us." Tweet this

"It's incredible for our riders to line up with these teams, the best in the world," says TNN General Manager, Vassili Davidenko. "Our team has made our mark on the ProTeam circuit this season, and to receive the invitation to compete at the World Tour level is validation of our hard work. To be able to race in front of our partners at Argon 18 just makes it even more special.

Argon 18 has been bike sponsor for the team since 2022, and will extend that sponsorship for another three years, through 2026.

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Team Novo Nordisk, and even more thrilled to be able to celebrate this partnership in our hometown of Montreal," says Martin Le Sauteur, CEO of Argon 18. "We've heard from the riders how much they appreciate the quality and performance of our bikes. Committing to another three years with the team and contributing to the cause is as exciting for us as it is for them."

"We are very excited to be extending our successful partnership with Argon 18 for three more years," adds Vassili Davidenko. "To be able to compete at the highest level you need the best, most cutting-edge equipment possible and that's what Argon 18 gives us."

"Our results over the last two years of racing on the Sum Pro have been extremely positive, from Andrea Peron gaining his first career victory at GP Kranj last year to numerous breakthrough performances in big races by Matyas Kopecky and Filippo Ridolfo in 2023. Our aim is to continue building on this upward trend and Argon 18 bikes will help us to do that."

The team has been riding Argon 18's flagship road race bike the Sum Pro, as well as the UCI-legal aero-optimised TT model, the E-118.

The two iconic Grands Prix races see the world's top cyclists race through the downtown core of Montreal and Quebec to the delight of thousands of cycling fans. In Argon 18's hometown of Montreal, the company will host several related events throughout the city, and will have a major presence in the athletes' village at both races.

