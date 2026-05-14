Argon Mechatronics Taps Top Texas Growth Strategist to Lead Next Phase of Innovation

A technological solution for a human problem, Argon Mechatronics redefines what's possible for humanoid robotics in real-world production environments.- Lainey Corliss Post this

"We're tremendously excited to have Lainey at Argon. She is an incredible leader who has successfully delivered on many key programs at UT Austin and at the Texas Governor's Office. Lainey was instrumental in launching Texas Robotics at UT, and also helped stand up the Texas Space Commission. She is well poised to lead our team as we continue to scale," said Zaib Husain, Founder and Chairperson of Argon Mechatronics.

Prior to Argon, Corliss worked to advance the role of Texas in the global space economy as the inaugural Commercial Aerospace Program Manager for the Texas Space Commission in the Office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Before that, she spent 12 years at The University of Texas at Austin, helping to establish transformational programs such as Texas Robotics, the Machine Learning Lab and the UT Austin-Amazon Science Hub.

"Robotics is the future of manufacturing, and Argon is ready for explosive growth globally. With her experience in innovation, policy and complex program management, Lainey is the perfect person to guide the company through this exciting period ahead," said Amir Husain, Co-Founder and Board Member of Argon Mechatronics.

This leadership appointment reflects the Company's commitment to long-term growth. Corliss' history of building collaborative ecosystems that scale research, industry and government uniquely positions the acceleration of the Company's commercialization efforts and deepens its strategic partnerships across the public and private sectors.

"A technological solution for a human problem, Argon Mechatronics redefines what's possible for humanoid robotics in real-world production environments." Corliss said. "I am tremendously honored to be joining such an accomplished team. We will continue to build on the robust legacy of innovation and technology as pioneers in the Lone Star State."

About Lainey Corliss

Lainey Corliss is a strategic partnerships and emerging technology leader with over 20 years of experience spanning government, academia and industry. Most recently, she served as the inaugural Commercial Aerospace Program Manager for the Texas Space Commission in the Office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, supporting the state's mission to expand Texas's role in the global space economy across civil, commercial, military and academic initiatives. Prior to the Commission, Lainey led industry and research across multiple business units at The University of Texas at Austin, including Texas Robotics, the UT-Austin Amazon Science Hub and the Machine Learning Lab, advancing research in robotics, autonomous systems, quantum computing and ethical AI. This work aimed at both strengthening national security and accelerating technology commercialization. Lainey has also served as a Senior Advisor for Career Education Corporation, a Lecturer at the McCombs School of Business and as Planning and Zoning Commissioner for the City of Cedar Park. She holds degrees from Iowa State University and Northern Arizona University, and a Contract Law Specialist Certificate from The University of Texas. Lainey is passionate about building collaborative ecosystems that bridge research, industry and government, and helping to drive sustainable growth, competitiveness and opportunity across rapidly evolving global technology sectors.

About Argon Mechatronics

Argon Mechatronics was founded in Austin, Texas by Amir and Zaib Husain. Amir Husain is Chairman of WorldQuant Foundry, the founder and former CEO of SparkCognition, a unicorn industrial AI company, and the founder and former CEO of SkyGrid, a joint venture with Boeing focused on aerial autonomy. Zaib Husain is an investor, finance professional with experience in large enterprises, the Founder of Global Venture Bridge, a member of the Engineering Advisory Board at UT Austin, and has served on the STEM board of Scouting America and Global Austin. Argon Mechatronics is focused on developing affordable, adaptable robotics solutions that can be rapidly applied to meet demands across electronics, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods and other industries.

For more information, visit www.argonmech.com or contact Argon's PR team at [email protected].

Media Contact

Public Relations, Argon Mechatronics, 1 (512) 543-9093, [email protected], https://argonmech.com/

SOURCE Argon Mechatronics