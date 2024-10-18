Argos Multilingual Launches Argos SmartSuite: A Comprehensive Platform for Human-Centric Data Collection, Labeling, and Evaluation

"By integrating these powerful tools into a single, cohesive underlying platform, we're enabling organizations to build, fine-tune, and test LLMs with superior efficiency and quality." Post this

The platform's comprehensive approach covers everything from basic preference collection to advanced threat detection and incident simulation. It significantly improves upon previous versions, making them readily applicable to the latest LLMs and the evolving methodologies used in their development and deployment.

"Argos SmartSuite is a game-changer in how we work with our clients, and this is just the beginning for us. We have always been creative with tooling and when you couple that with our deep understanding of our clients' project scope and HITL challenges, we can quickly deploy solutions that achieve unprecedented results for our customers. With 12 solutions released in V1 and another six currently being developed in collaboration with our clients, we are on track to double our solution offering by Q1, 2025," said Chris Phillips, Chief Innovations Officer at Argos Multilingual. "By integrating these powerful tools into a single, cohesive underlying platform, we're enabling organizations to build, fine-tune, and test LLMs with superior efficiency and quality."

Alexander Ulichnowski, CEO of Argos Multilingual, added, "With the launch of Argos SmartSuite, we're reaffirming our commitment to innovation. This platform showcases our dedication to promoting safe and responsible AI development. We believe it will become an indispensable resource for organizations working with LLMs across various industries."

Argos SmartSuite is available immediately for enterprise clients. For more information about the platform and its capabilities, please visit the Argos Multilingual website.

Argos Multilingual provides global language solutions. With over 30 years of experience, we serve clients in the high-tech, life sciences, human resources, and financial industries. We make it easy for businesses to grow globally and connect with expert talent anywhere in the world. With production centers in Europe, the Americas, and Asia, we follow a strategy of building robust programs for continuous translation and localization. You can expect a long-term and transparent partnership, backed by innovative solutions around technology, AI & data, creative content, and quality assurance. For more information, please visit us at www.argosmultilingual.com.

