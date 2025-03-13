Argos Multilingual Publishes the "End-User in the Loop: Why the How of Using GenAI Matters" Report

In a world dominated by headlines about GenAI's capabilities, this publication highlights a critical factor in any AI initiative: its success depends on helping end-users achieve their goals. Post this

The "End-User in the Loop" report is the latest result of Argos' efforts to offer world-class, technology-centric advisory to its clients. It aligns with the company's belief that humans are central to maximizing AI's transformative potential, whether in creating engaging content or developing innovative product features.

Download the full End-User in the Loop: Why the How of Using GenAI Matters and Why We Look to the End-User to Keep Us All Honest report here.

Highlights from the report

AI hype has had its benefits — awareness and exposure to generative AI continue to grow across the board. Users have now encountered it enough to form critical opinions and expectations about how brands should implement the technology.

77% of users have previously mistaken AI-generated content for human content: Mistakes happen, and there is a learning curve when engaging with AI. However, this underscores the importance of transparency so that users are never at a disadvantage when interacting with AI-powered systems or consuming AI-generated content.

78% of respondents say they have had to fact-check GenAI output: This demonstrates a potential obstacle to making GenAI widely accessible and usable. When user experience is the priority, it shouldn't be the user's responsibility to do extra work to get reliable results.

Users focus on achieving their goals: 71% of respondents say they don't mind the occasional language error when interacting with AI, as long as it helps them accomplish their objectives. For brands, success depends on understanding user intent.

Human preference leans toward human-created content: 81% of users prefer content produced by humans. Creativity, originality, and human flair in content or brand messaging remain irreplaceable — for now.

