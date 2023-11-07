Argos Risk® and 360factors™ Announce Partnership that Delivers Third-Party Risk Managers Integrated Solutions

"Our combined expertise and technology will empower businesses to make informed decisions, mitigate risks across multiple domains, and ensure regulatory compliance in an ever-changing environment," said Lori Frank, CEO of Argos Risk. Post this

360factors provides Predict360, an integrated risk and compliance management software solution that improves the quality and value of compliance and risk activity execution through a singular, cloud-based platform.

Argos Risk's flagship solution, AR Surveillance™, provides key insights into a third-party vendor's operations including financial viability, Cybersecurity analysis, legal exposure, business health, ESG rankings, and much more.

"We are thrilled to partner with 360factors to bring even greater value to their clients," said Lori Frank, CEO of Argos Risk. "Our combined expertise and technology will empower businesses to make informed decisions, mitigate risks across multiple domains, and ensure regulatory compliance in an ever-changing environment."

The collaboration between Argos Risk and 360factors comes at a crucial time when organizations are increasingly challenged by the complex landscape of identifying, mitigating, and monitoring the inherent and residual risks associated with third-party vendor relationships.

About Argos Risk

Argos Risk stands as a premier provider of Third-Party Risk Intelligence Solutions, specializing in serving the unique needs of financial institutions and commercial enterprises. Trusted by a wide spectrum of organizations, AR Surveillance, a proven SaaS solution, enables robust management of multi-dimensional risks. With a focus on improving financial health and ensuring strict adherence to compliance requirements. AR Surveillance provides organizations with an efficient, timely, and comprehensive approach to mitigate risks. For more information, visit http://www.argosrisk.com.

About 360factors, Inc.

360factors empowers organizations to accelerate profitability, innovation and productivity by predicting risks and streamlining compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, is a Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform augmented with Artificial Intelligence technology to predict and mitigate operational risks while streamlining regulatory compliance. Predict360 integrates regulations and obligations, compliance management, risks and controls, audits and assessments, policies and procedures, and training in a single cloud-based SaaS platform based on artificial intelligence to provide predictive analytics and unique insights for predicting risks and streamlining compliance. 360factors is the endorsed solution provider for compliance management by the American Bankers Association (ABA). Visit http://www.360factors.com for more information.

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:

Public Relations

Argos Risk, LLC

T: +1 (952) 446-7582

E: marketing@argosrisk.com

https://www.argosrisk.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Argos Risk, LLC