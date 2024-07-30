Argos Risk, LLC and Cornerstone Partnership to Elevate Third-Party Risk Management Solutions

Lori Frank, President and CEO of Argos Risk, stated, "By combining Argos Risk's expertise in risk assessment with Cornerstone's leading management and technology consultancy, we are empowering financial institutions to identify and mitigate vendor risk proactively." Post this

By leveraging Argos Risk's proprietary advanced analytics and risk intelligence data, Cornerstone clients will have access to powerful risk monitoring mitigation tools and have greater visibility into their third-party risk exposure. These tools will enable them to streamline the risk management processes, make more informed decisions, improve overall risk posture, and strengthen risk management practices.

Lori Frank, President and CEO of Argos Risk, stated, "We are excited to partner with Cornerstone and provide their clients with comprehensive risk management solutions. In today's interconnected business environment, the financial services industry needs to have access to advanced risk assessment tools." Frank added, "Together, we are committed to helping clients navigate the complexities of third-party risk management effectively."

About Argos Risk

With a focus on serving the unique needs of financial institutions as well as commercial enterprises, Argos Risk stands out as a premier provider of Third-Party Risk Intelligence Solutions. Argos Risk's AR Surveillance provides organizations with an efficient and timely comprehensive approach to mitigate risks. Trusted by a wide spectrum of organizations, AR Surveillance, a proven SaaS solution, enables robust management of multi-dimensional risks focusing on improving financial health and ensuring strict adherence to compliance, Cybersecurity, and ESG requirements. For more information, visit http://www.argosrisk.com.

About Cornerstone Advisors

For more than 20 years, Cornerstone Advisors has delivered gritty insights, bold strategies, and data-driven solutions to build smarter banks, credit unions, and fintechs. From technology system selection and implementation to contract negotiations, performance improvement programs, strategic planning, merger integration, and advisory services, Cornerstone combines its expertise with proprietary data to help financial institutions thrive in today's challenging environment. For more information, visit http://www.crnrstone.com.

Media Contact

Public Relations, Argos Risk, LLC, +1 (952) 446-7582, [email protected], https://www.argosrisk.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Argos Risk, LLC