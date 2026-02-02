Argus Verify Completes Integration with Accio Data Enterprise Platform

Argus Verify, a verification services provider built exclusively for Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs), has completed its integration with the Accio Data Enterprise platform, expanding Accio's already robust suite of verification and reference-check offerings.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Argus Verify, a verification services provider built exclusively for Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs), has completed its integration with the Accio Data Enterprise platform, expanding Accio's already robust suite of verification and reference-check offerings.

Through the integration, Accio customers can seamlessly access Argus Verify's employment verifications, education verifications, and personal and professional reference checks directly within the Accio Enterprise workflow. Argus Verify assumes the operational heavy lifting — phone calls, emails, faxes, third-party verifier coordination and document collection such as pay stubs and W-2s — allowing CRAs to scale verification volume while controlling costs and maintaining high completion rates.

Argus Verify combines structured human workflows with AI-assisted processes and offers fully customizable verification waterfalls, a single point of contact for end-to-end employment verification and flexible caller options, including U.S.-based, offshore and AI-assisted calling.

"This integration reflects our focus on building verification services specifically for CRAs," said Eric Liu, Argus Verify president. "By integrating with Accio Enterprise, we're giving CRAs the ability to offload time-intensive manual work while retaining full control over their verification processes. Our goal is to help customers scale efficiently, reduce operational friction and deliver consistent, high-quality results — even as volumes grow."

Accio Data views the Argus Verify integration as a strategic enhancement to its verification ecosystem.

"Argus Verify is an excellent addition to our already comprehensive verification and reference offerings," said Cody Reeves, Accio Data. CEO "The company's flexible, CRA-focused approach enables our customers to do more with the same resources — handling higher volumes without adding staff or complexity. This integration reinforces Accio's commitment to giving CRAs scalable, enterprise-grade tools that improve efficiency without compromising accuracy."

Argus Verify currently supports Accio Data Enterprise customers with employment verification, personal reference checks and professional reference checks. Support is provided from Argus Verify's Chicago headquarters.

About Argus Verify

Argus Verify provides employment verifications, education verifications and reference checks built specifically for Consumer Reporting Agencies. By managing manual verification work — calls, emails, faxes, third-party verifiers and document collection — Argus Verify helps CRAs scale operations, control costs and maintain high completion rates through customizable, technology-enabled workflows.

About Accio Data

Accio Data is a leading technology platform for the background-screening industry, delivering secure, scalable and automated solutions for consumer reporting agencies nationwide. For nearly two decades, Accio has helped CRAs streamline operations, strengthen compliance and improve service through powerful integrations, flexible workflows and enterprise-grade infrastructure.

