ARGYLE Haus Partners with Global Capital Network to Bring Investor Access to Emerging Fashion Brands

"As the fashion industry continues to evolve, access to capital has become just as critical as creative design and sound operations," said Houman Salem, Founder & CEO of ARGYLE Haus. "By partnering with Global Capital Network, we are opening the door for our clients to present their brands to qualified investors who are actively seeking the next Lululemon, Fashion Nova, or digitally native apparel disruptor. It's a natural evolution of our mission to launch and scale American-made fashion brands."

Partnership Highlights:

As part of this exclusive agreement, ARGYLE Haus clients will now be eligible for a suite of strategic investment support services, including:

Investor Pitch Preparation – Professional pitch decks, business plans, and investor-facing materials tailored to fashion-specific startups.

Access to Capital Events – Participation in GCN-hosted live investor summits and digital pitch events with hundreds of VCs, angels, and institutional investors.

Direct Introductions – One-on-one introductions to aligned investors seeking qualified fashion opportunities.

Co-branded Investor Showcases – Special "Fashion Founder Spotlights" at GCN events, curated by ARGYLE Haus.

Capital Readiness Reviews – Business model audits, valuation guidance, and due diligence prep provided as part of incubator or accelerator pathways.

By expanding into the capital-raising arena, ARGYLE Haus offers a complete end-to-end business launch ecosystem: from design and development to production and now capital access.

"At Global Capital Network, our investor base is always on the lookout for visionary founders with scalable business models," said Josh Bois, CEO of Global Capital Network. "ARGYLE Haus brings us not only high-quality brands but a trusted pipeline of startups that are professionally developed, production-ready, and often market-tested. We're excited to give our investors first look access to the fashion industry's most promising up-and-comers."

A Win-Win for Fashion Founders and Investors

This exclusive partnership delivers unique value to both sides of the equation:

For Fashion Entrepreneurs: Streamlined access to investor capital without leaving the ARGYLE Haus ecosystem—supported by incubator-style mentorship, market positioning, and investor packaging.

For Investors: Pre-vetted fashion startups with scalable product lines, in-house production capabilities, and built-in leadership mentorship—offering reduced risk and accelerated go-to-market timelines.

Together, ARGYLE Haus and Global Capital Network are creating a first-of-its-kind platform where fashion innovation meets investor capital—helping build the next generation of American apparel empires.

About ARGYLE Haus of Apparel

ARGYLE Haus is a leading fashion design and apparel manufacturing company based in Los Angeles, California. With over a decade of experience and more than 1,000 startup brands launched, ARGYLE Haus offers a vertically integrated, American-made platform for startups and growth-stage fashion brands. From concept to production, ARGYLE Haus is redefining what it means to launch a fashion brand in the U.S.

About Global Capital Network (GCN)

Global Capital Network is a premier investor relations and capital-raising platform connecting entrepreneurs with a curated network of investors across Venture Capital, Angel, Private Equity, and Family Office groups. With a history of live events, private investor deal flow access, and end-to-end IR consulting, GCN accelerates funding opportunities across industries and stages.

