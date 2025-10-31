ARH Consulting LLC An Austin Venture Led by Longtime Central Texas Business Leader Alejandro Hernandez, Esq.

Austin resident provides consulting services in Austin Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARH Consulting LLC, founded and led by Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. in Beverly Hills California, has expanded a professional consulting venture in Austin, Texas, offering business management, strategic advisory, and technology-driven operational consulting to companies and professionals across Central Texas.

A graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a degree in Economics, Hernandez has been an established member of the Austin business community since the early 1990s, when he first launched successful ventures in insurance and investments. By 1998, he had expanded into real estate investment and development, later earning his law degree in 2001 and establishing a distinguished career as a Texas trial lawyer and national legal consultant.

Now, through ARH Consulting LLC, Hernandez combines more than twenty-five years of experience in law, business, and real estate to advise Austin-area clients on growth, structure, and operational excellence.

"Austin has always been home for me," said Hernandez. "It's where I started my first business, studied economics at UT, and built the foundation of my professional life. ARH Consulting LLC is an evolution of that journey — a way to bring everything I've learned in business, law, and technology together to help Central Texas companies thrive."

From its Austin office, ARH Consulting LLC provides:

Business management and strategic growth consulting

Law-firm operations and workflow optimization

AI and automation system implementation

Financial oversight and performance metrics

Leadership and compliance consulting

Hernandez is a resident of Round Rock, Texas, Williamson County, and continues to serve clients nationwide through ARH Consulting's offices in Beverly Hills, New York, and Austin. The firm's unique approach merges legal insight, real-world business experience, and modern technology to help organizations operate with greater efficiency and long-term stability.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.arhconsults.com

Alejandro Hernandez, ARH Consulting LLC, [email protected], www.arhconsults.com

