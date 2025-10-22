ARH Global Advisors LLC: Established Cross-Border Advisory Firm Expands Its U.S. Presence Bridging Law, Real Estate, and Capital Strategy

ARH Global Advisors LLC, a seasoned boutique advisory firm recognized for its integrated approach to legal, business, and capital advisory, continues to expand its U.S. and international footprint under the leadership of Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --ARH Global Advisors LLC, a seasoned boutique advisory firm recognized for its integrated approach to legal, business, and capital advisory, continues to expand its U.S. and international footprint under the leadership of Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq.

With a long-standing presence in Beverly Hills, California, and Manhattan, New York, ARH Global Advisors LLC has built a reputation for delivering sophisticated, cross-border guidance to entrepreneurs, investors, developers, and family offices. The firm's multidisciplinary team provides high-level strategic counsel at the intersection of law, real estate, and finance, serving clients across industries and jurisdictions.

"For years, ARH Global Advisors has guided clients through their most complex transactions," said Alejandro R. Hernandez, Founder and Managing Director. "Our firm was built on the principle that success requires integrated strategy—combining legal insight, business acumen, and capital intelligence. We're proud of our continued growth and the trust our clients place in us."

Drawing on over two decades of combined legal and business expertise, ARH Global Advisors and its affiliated entities—ARH Consulting LLC and ARH Real Estate Advisory—offer comprehensive, relationship-driven service designed to optimize performance and protect assets in a rapidly evolving global economy.

Core Practice Areas:

Strategic business management and corporate structuring

Real estate investment, development, and private client advisory

Capital markets consulting and wealth strategy

Cross-border compliance and risk management

Trust, estate, and asset protection planning



Today, the firm continues to strengthen its presence coast to coast, advising an elite clientele that values discretion, expertise, and long-term partnership.

About ARH Global Advisors LLC

Founded by Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., ARH Global Advisors LLC is a U.S.-based advisory firm integrating law, business strategy, real estate, and capital advisory under one platform. With offices in Beverly Hills and Manhattan, the firm serves domestic and international clients seeking comprehensive guidance in complex legal, financial, and transactional matters. Through the ARH Group of Companies, the firm leverages over twenty years of combined experience to deliver results-driven, forward-thinking solutions.

