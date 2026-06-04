ARH Global Advisors LLC Expands Fiduciary Advisory Platform into Connecticut, Strengthening Tri-State Coverage Across the Northeast and New York Metropolitan Region

ARH Global Advisors LLC, a fiduciary-focused wealth and advisory firm, today announced the expansion of its platform into Connecticut, further strengthening its tri-state coverage across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut while enhancing its ability to serve clients with complex, multi-jurisdictional planning needs throughout the Northeast corridor.

MANHATTAN, N.Y., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARH Global Advisors LLC, a fiduciary-focused wealth and advisory firm, today announced the expansion of its platform into Connecticut, further strengthening its tri-state coverage across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut while enhancing its ability to serve clients with complex, multi-jurisdictional planning needs throughout the Northeast corridor.

Founded by Alejandro Hernandez III J.D., ARH Global Advisors LLC operates at the intersection of wealth strategy, legal structuring insight, real estate advisory, and insurance planning. The firm's expansion into Connecticut reflects its continued commitment to delivering integrated, fiduciary-driven solutions for high-net-worth individuals, business owners, professionals, and multi-generational families navigating increasingly sophisticated financial environments.

"With active coverage now across the tri-state region, we are continuing to build a coordinated fiduciary platform designed for clients whose lives, businesses, and assets often span multiple jurisdictions," said Alejandro Hernandez III J.D., Founder of ARH Global Advisors LLC. "The traditional fragmented advisory model is no longer sufficient for today's complex planning needs."

ARH Global Advisors LLC's advisory framework is designed to address the evolving needs of sophisticated clients through a coordinated platform that includes:

Fiduciary wealth strategy

Legal and structural planning insight

Real estate advisory and execution

Insurance and risk management

The Connecticut expansion significantly strengthens the firm's tri-state presence, particularly given the concentration of executives, financial professionals, entrepreneurs, and families maintaining close personal, professional, and financial ties throughout New York City, Connecticut, and Northern New Jersey.

By extending its licensing and advisory capabilities into Connecticut, ARH Global Advisors LLC further enhances its ability to provide seamless cross-state planning, risk management, and fiduciary guidance across one of the nation's most economically significant metropolitan regions.

With active operations and licensing now spanning New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, and Texas, the firm continues positioning itself as a multi-jurisdictional advisory platform tailored to clients requiring sophisticated coordination across wealth, legal, insurance, and real estate disciplines.

About ARH Global Advisors LLC

ARH Global Advisors LLC is a fiduciary-focused advisory firm providing integrated wealth strategy, legal structuring insight, real estate advisory, and insurance solutions. Founded by Alejandro Hernandez III J.D., the firm serves high-net-worth individuals, closely held business owners, and professional clients across multiple jurisdictions, with offices and operations in New York, Beverly Hills, and Austin.

Media Contact

Alejandro Hernandez III J.D.

ARH Global Advisors LLC

12 E. 49th St., New York, NY 10017

[email protected]

www.arhglobaladvisors.com

Media Contact

Alejandro Hernandez, ARH Global Advisors LLC, 1 6463000406, [email protected], www.arhglobaladvisors.com

Alejandro Hernandez III J.D., ARH Global Advisors LLC, 1 6462907380, [email protected], www.arhglobaladvisors.com

SOURCE ARH Global Advisors LLC