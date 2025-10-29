ARH Global Advisors LLC Expands to Provide Real Estate Brokerage Services in Manhattan, New York, Led by Broker Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq.

ARH Global Advisors is a real estate brokerage in Manhattan New York

MANHATTAN, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RH Global Advisors LLC, a strategic advisory and consulting firm founded by Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., has announced the launch of its real-estate brokerage division in Manhattan, New York. The expansion positions ARH Global Advisors as a fully integrated platform offering brokerage, legal insight, and investment advisory under one banner.

Licensed New York real-estate broker Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. will lead the new division, combining over two decades of experience in law, business strategy, and real-estate transactions. The Manhattan office will focus on trust and estate sales, luxury and investment property representation, and cross-border acquisitions.

"New York has always been central to our vision," said Hernandez. "By bringing real-estate brokerage under ARH Global Advisors, we can provide clients with a single point of contact for legal, transactional, and advisory services — a seamless approach that few firms can offer."

Operating from Manhattan's Park Avenue business district, ARH Global Advisors LLC now provides a comprehensive suite of services that includes:

Residential and commercial brokerage throughout the five boroughs and Westchester County.

Probate, trust, and estate real-estate representation with coordinated legal oversight.

Investor and capital advisory for domestic and international clients seeking New York holdings.

Cross-coastal referral services, linking the firm's Beverly Hills and Manhattan offices.

With established offices in Los Angeles and New York, ARH Global Advisors unites the experience of a licensed attorney, business consultant, and real-estate professional. Hernandez's background in complex transactions, compliance, and asset structuring distinguishes the firm's brokerage practice from conventional agencies.

For more information or to schedule a confidential consultation, visit www.arhglobaladvisors.com

Alejandro Hernandez, ARH Global Advisors LLC, 1 6462903780, [email protected], www.arhglobaladvisors.com

