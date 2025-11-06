ARH Global Advisors LLC Joins Urban Land Institute New York and Los Angeles Chapters

ARH Global Advisors LLC joins Urban Land Institute

MANHATTAN, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARH Global Advisors LLC, led by its CEO Alejandro R. Hernandez Esq., is proud to announce its new membership in both the Urban Land Institute (ULI) New York and ULI Los Angeles chapters, strengthening its commitment to sustainable development, urban innovation, and responsible real estate investment across two of the most dynamic property markets in the United States.

The Urban Land Institute (ULI) is a global, nonprofit research and education organization with more than 48,000 members worldwide, representing the full spectrum of real estate and land use disciplines. Founded in 1936, ULI's mission is to shape the future of the built environment for transformative impact in communities worldwide.

Through thought leadership, networking, and collaboration, ULI promotes best practices in real estate development, land use policy, and sustainable urban planning.

By joining both chapters, ARH Global Advisors positions itself at the forefront of industry dialogue in two powerhouse regions — New York City, the global capital of finance and high-density urban innovation, and Los Angeles, the epicenter of creative real estate, adaptive reuse, and sustainable growth.

"We are honored to be part of an organization that has such deep influence on the direction of urban development in America and beyond," said Alejandro Hernandez, Esq., Founder and Managing Director of ARH Global Advisors LLC. "Our firm has always believed in bridging strategy, capital, and community impact. Through ULI, we look forward to collaborating with visionary leaders who share that mission."

ULI's New York and Los Angeles chapters are known for their thought-provoking programs, market insights, and regional initiatives addressing housing, infrastructure, investment trends, and public-private partnerships. As a member organization, ARH Global Advisors will contribute expertise in real estate investment strategy, capital markets, and urban redevelopment consulting, with a focus on connecting institutional and private investors to transformative opportunities.

With active offices in Manhattan and Beverly Hills, ARH Global Advisors continues to expand its role as a strategic advisory and capital consultancy serving developers, investors, and global clients seeking access to the North American market.

About ARH Global Advisors LLC

ARH Global Advisors LLC is a family office, and strategic consulting and real estate investment advisory firm specializing in capital markets, corporate strategy, international expansion, and private client services. With offices in New York City and Beverly Hills, the firm advises on high-value real estate transactions, growth initiatives, and cross-border investments.

Learn more at www.arhglobaladvisors.com

