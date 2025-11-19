ARH Global Advisors LLC Launches ARH Real Estate Group LLC as Its Dedicated Real Estate Brokerage Division in Manhattan and Beverly Hills

MANHATTAN, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARH Global Advisors LLC, a multi-disciplinary advisory firm serving high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and global investors, proudly announces the formation of ARH Real Estate Group LLC, its new real estate brokerage service arm operating in Manhattan, New York and Beverly Hills, California.

Headquartered in New York and fully licensed in both New York and California, ARH Real Estate Group LLC is led by Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., an American lawyer and New York–licensed real estate broker with more than two decades of legal and real estate experience. The launch formalizes the firm's expansion into full-service brokerage operations with a specialized emphasis on probate and trust real estate, luxury residential sales, and strategic commercial acquisitions across two of the most competitive markets in the country.

A Strategic Expansion Rooted in Law, Finance, and High-Value Estates

With a long-standing background in probate, trusts, estate litigation, and real estate law, Hernandez brings a rare dual-competency to the brokerage space—blending legal precision with market-driven negotiation and luxury-level service. ARH Real Estate Group LLC will serve:

Executors, trustees, and attorneys managing probate and trust property sales

High-net-worth buyers and sellers seeking luxury residential estates in Manhattan and Beverly Hills

Investors and developers navigating commercial acquisitions and valuation strategies

International clients seeking cross-border real estate guidance

This expanded brokerage arm extends ARH Global Advisors LLC's mission: to integrate real estate, legal insight, wealth advisory, and capital markets strategy into a single, sophisticated platform for discerning clients.

"Creating ARH Real Estate Group LLC was the natural next step in our expansion," said Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., Founder & CEO. "Our clients rely on us for legal, financial, and investment strategy. Now we are able to provide a fully integrated real estate brokerage experience—particularly for probate, trust, and luxury transactions where expertise and discretion matter most."

About ARH Real Estate Group LLC

ARH Real Estate Group LLC operates in Manhattan, NY and Beverly Hills, CA, specializing in:

Probate & Trust Real Estate Sales

Luxury Estates & High-Value Residential Listings

Investment and Development Properties

Commercial Sales & Acquisitions

Exclusive Buyer & Seller Representation

The brokerage forms a key pillar of the broader ARH Companies ecosystem, which includes legal consulting, business consulting, immigration advisory, technology integration, wealth advisory, and capital markets strategy.

Media Contact

ARH Global Advisors LLC

New York | Los Angeles | Austin

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.arhglobaladvisors.com

