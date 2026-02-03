ARH Mediations Expands Presence in Los Angeles, Offering High-Level Resolution for Complex Real Estate and Business Disputes

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARH Mediations announced the expansion of its mediation services in Los Angeles, providing confidential, efficient dispute resolution for complex real estate, business, and family-owned investment matters. The practice is led by Alejandro Hernandez, an attorney and real estate professional with extensive experience navigating high-stakes disputes involving partnerships, joint ventures, and closely held assets.

Operating from Los Angeles, ARH Mediations focuses on resolving disputes where traditional litigation often proves costly, protracted, and disruptive—particularly in matters involving real estate investments, oral agreements, family-owned enterprises, and business dissolutions.

"Many disputes are not rooted in bad faith, but in misaligned expectations, undocumented agreements, and deteriorated trust," said Hernandez. "Effective mediation requires not only neutrality, but a practical understanding of the legal, financial, and human dynamics at play."

ARH Mediations is frequently engaged in matters involving:

Real estate partnership and joint venture disputes

Family-related investment conflicts

Business separations and ownership disagreements

Oral agreements and informal development arrangements

With a background spanning law, real estate transactions, and advisory work across multiple jurisdictions, Hernandez brings a pragmatic and disciplined approach to mediation—helping parties reach resolutions that minimize risk while preserving value and confidentiality.

ARH Mediations serves attorneys, investors, developers, and private parties seeking a trusted neutral capable of managing complex disputes with discretion and authority.

About ARH Mediations

ARH Mediations provides professional mediation services for real estate, business, and investment-related disputes. The practice emphasizes efficiency, confidentiality, and principled resolution, offering an alternative to prolonged litigation in high-value and emotionally charged matters.

