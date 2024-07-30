Aria Systems Launches AI Solution to Scale Productivity and Personalization

Aria Billie™ uses predictive and generative AI to increase employee productivity, reduce the need for assisted customer care, and greatly improve end customer experience

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Aria Systems, the leader in empowering enterprises to accelerate subscription and usage-based revenue growth, today announces the launch of Aria Billie™, a versatile AI solution that offers assistive AI experiences through natural language conversation to both customer employees using Aria, and their end-customers. Aria Billie boosts productivity and personalization at scale using predictive and generative AI across customer service, sales, and product operations.

Billing information, essential in customer-facing roles, is safely leveraged by Aria Billie in a secure and contextually relevant form to fuel AI-powered engagement. Given that 40-60% of call center interactions across industries are centered on bill and account inquiries, the adoption of Aria Billie will significantly increase employee productivity, decrease resolution time, and reduce the cost of serving customers. This will also elevate end-customer satisfaction and thus retention while assisting revenue growth through hyper-personalized upselling.

"According to IDC's research, 73% of CEOs surveyed believe there is a significant opportunity for AI to drive differentiation and new growth, and the motivation for investing is to improve the customer experience and employee experience," said Mark Thomason, Senior Research Director at IDC. "One of the important CX issues to address with GenAI is billing questions, as they can quickly lead to unhappy customers and churn if they are not resolved satisfactorily. Aria's market-leading Billie Connect enables businesses to 'ground' their own AI chatbots in Aria's billing data so that billing responses are accurate, or businesses can use Aria Billie for a turnkey billing chatbot."

Aria Billie is powered by Aria Billie Connect™, a versatile AI framework that orchestrates responses using advanced AI models. It further enables an ecosystem of enterprise applications to access AI-enhanced billing data and interactions from Aria on-demand. Aria Billie Connect offers ChatGPT-style open prompt responses, along with predefined prompts, enabling a wide range of role-based requests. The platform is configurable for trust, data, and AI model management for every Aria customer.

Aria Billie Connect will be integrated with Aria's unique Eventing Engine, enabling the service to surpass the common reactive 'prompt-and-response' model of GenAI co-pilots. This integration will deliver proactive, outbound, and highly personalized customer experiences, keeping customers and stakeholders informed and reducing costly escalations involving human intervention.

"At Aria, we've always worked to deliver innovation in the billing space, but with Aria Billie we have entered truly ground-breaking territory," said Tom Dibble, President and CEO, Aria Systems. "The concepts behind Aria Billie formed the foundation for our 2024 TM Forum catalyst, which won Aria and our partners our third consecutive 'Best in Show' award at Digital Transformation World in Copenhagen. The amount of excitement our live demo of Aria Billie generated at DTW was like nothing we've seen before, and the initial demand from our customer base has been overwhelming."

Aria enables enterprises to automate complex usage and subscription billing in an agile market environment. Aria Billing Cloud is top-rated by leading research firms, and innovative enterprises including Adobe, Comcast, Experian, Subaru, and Telstra depend on Aria to accelerate ideation, become customer centric, and grow recurring revenues. For more information, visit: www.ariasystems.com.

