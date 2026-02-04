AriBio and RESTARI Announce Exclusive License Agreement for a Novel Program in Polycystic Kidney Disease and Cystic Liver Diseases

AriBio Co., Ltd., a Phase 3 biopharmaceutical company, RESTARI, a company focused on severe kidney diseases, today announced that the companies have entered into an exclusive license and commercialization agreement for the development of a small molecule for certain indications related to polycystic kidney disease (PKD), and certain cystic liver diseases (CLD).

SEONGNAM-SI, Republic of Korea and CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AriBio Co., Ltd., a Phase 3 biopharmaceutical company, RESTARI, a company focused on severe kidney diseases, today announced that the companies have entered into an exclusive license and commercialization agreement for the development of a small molecule for certain indications related to polycystic kidney disease (PKD), and certain cystic liver diseases (CLD).

Under the terms of the agreement, RESTARI receives exclusive rights to develop and commercialize the licensed program in agreed territories outside of AriBio's retained regions. The collaboration leverages AriBio's deep pre-clinical and clinical development expertise and RESTARI's focused capabilities in renal and hepatic diseases. The transaction includes development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, and royalties, with the total potential lifetime deal value exceeding $400 million.

"We are pleased to enter into this collaboration with RESTARI," said Jai Jun Choung, PhD, CEO of AriBio. "This collaboration reflects our strategy of developing life-saving innovative therapies partnering with experts sharing the same vision and leveraging unique capabilities of the teams."

"Cystic kidney and liver diseases remain areas of significant unmet medical need," said Matthew Hedrick, CEO of RESTARI. "This agreement provides us with exclusive rights to advance a differentiated program in these indications, supported by AriBio's development experience and infrastructure. We are particularly impressed with AriBio's team. Encouraged by the safety profile of this well-tolerated molecule and our preclinical data. The RESTARI team looks forward to advancing this potentially life-changing, new first-line therapy for Polycystic Kidney Disease in adults and children."

About AriBio, Co., Ltd.

https://www.aribio.com/

Founded in 2010, AriBio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in South Korea, with offices located in San Diego, CA to manage global clinical operations and regulatory affairs. The company focuses on the development of novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, including a Phase 3 small molecule disease-modifying agent for Alzheimer's disease. AriBio continues to expand its partnerships to accelerate the development and delivery of life-changing treatments to patients worldwide.

About RESTARI

www.RESTARI.com

Founded in 2022 and located in Carmel, Indiana, in the United States. RESTARI is dedicated to developing and commercializing therapies for severe kidney diseases, with an emphasis on polycystic kidney disease and cystic liver conditions, and acute kidney injury.

Media Contact

Matt Hedrick, RESTARI, 1 (317) 507-1058, [email protected], https://www.restari.com/

SOURCE RESTARI